On Dec. 6, New York State Police at Homer arrested Jeanne M. Parr, age 53 of Groton, NY for Grand Larceny in the first degree, a class B felony and Falsifying Business Records in the first degree, a class E felony.
The arrest is the culmination of a yearlong investigation after the owner of JD Ferro Roofing in Cortland discovered that Parr was stealing company funds for several years. The investigation found that Parr stole an excess of one-million dollars from JD Ferro Roofing and falsified business records to cover up the theft.
Parr was arrested that Monday morning and transported to Cortland County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment.
Troop C Bureau of Criminal Investigation was assisted by the New York State Police Financial Crime Unit.
