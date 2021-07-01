Parents, relatives and friends gathered at Ross Field at 11 a.m. on June 26 to commemorate the 2021 Groton senior class’s journey to graduation.
The festivities began with the class of 58 seniors parading up South Main Street, with the blaring sirens of the local fire department’s fire truck following closely behind, into Ross Field and through the middle of the crowd before seating themselves under a large canopy tent.
Class president Emma DeMatteo was the first of the seniors to speak, followed by salutatorian Kaija Hoyt. Both DeMatteo and Hoyt spoke of the graduating class’s perseverance throughout the past year as well as their time at the junior senior high school overall.
“When reflecting on our time here, I realized that so much has changed, from our hairstyles and friend groups changing, to the boys no longer being willing to wear Victoria’s Secret sweatshirts at school on Wednesdays,” DeMatteo said. “One thing has remained the same – our resiliency. Not only we [became] more resilient as individuals over the years, but also as a grade. From the good olde days of having two Regents in one day, to surviving and coming out on the other side of a global pandemic, I cannot be more proud to call you all my classmates and to say that we have finally made it.”
“Part of us being here we owe it to this town and school and all the people in it. But let’s not give all the credit away,” Hoyt said. “Most of it was us. We made it here because of who we are and our own strength. But still credit must be given to some of the amazing, and not so amazing, experiences and people.”
“All our experiences really have shaped us and made us who we are, and I’m sure I can speak for all of us when I say that we’re thankful for all the good times and people,” she said. “Personally, I want to thank my parents who I obviously wouldn’t be here without. But most importantly, I want to thank the teachers who would be there for me whenever I needed them and gave me a better place to spend my lunches and study halls. Thank you to all the teachers and staff who were there for us no matter what and helped us all just get through life. I don’t know what I would have done without you all. You made these last three years bearable and I think a lot of my classmates feel the same.”
Following them was valedictorian Bowen Zheng, who chose to dedicate his appreciation for all of his prior teachers through haikus. Listed below are just a few of Zheng’s haikus:
Jacqueline Baxendell
“Taught me chemistry
So she’s in her element
She is mole-cool”
Mike Molino
“Gives candy a lot
They are for our enjoy-mint
He is very sweet”
Scott Montreuil
“Taught me history
But he made Ho Chi Minh lose
I want a rematch”
Mick LeVick
“Taught public speaking
Helped me to give my speech
He leaves me speechless”
Samuel Lajacono
“Showed me Microsoft
You have my Word that I will
Go Excel in life.”
Prior to issuing the diplomas, Assistant Principal Jake Rowe, who shared with the class a piece of advice that he received from his mother when he was younger.
“If you aren’t willing to do something about it, don’t complain,” Rowe said. “It’s such a short phrase, but it carries so much power, very much like my mother. This phrase can be applied to almost every situation you face in life. Your major – if you don’t like your major in college, but you’re not willing to do anything about it and change, don’t complain. If you aren’t happy in a relationship that you have, but you’re not willing to do something about it, don’t complain. Your job – if you aren’t happy with your job and you’re not willing to do something about it, don’t complain.”
“What I think my mother was trying to tell me was do something about it,” he said. “You don’t have to finish with the same major you started with in college. You don’t have to stay with a job that you don’t like, and you don’t have to stay in relationships if people tear you down instead of building you up. Do something about your life with your life.”
