Superintendent Margo Martin and the board of education took another look at the proposed budget for the 2022–2023 academic year at a meeting on March 14 to outline areas of increase.
March 28 will be the final review of the budget. The board can either adopt the budget on that date or at its April 4 meeting. April 4 is the absolute latest the board can wait to adopt the budget.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held on May 9 at 6:45 p.m. The community vote on the budget will take place from noon to 9 p.m. on May 17. Both of these events will be the junior/senior high school’s in STEAM Lab.
The administrative, capital, and program sections of the 2022–2023 budget are expected to increase. The capital section would see the largest increase (10.3 percent) from $4 to $4.4 million. The hike to this portion of the budget primarily comes from the capital debt service bond anticipation notes (BAN) – notes that provide a school district temporary financing for a capital project – that will be used for the recently approved capital project. The BAN totals at approximately $323,000.
Also included in this section is the replacement of two large school buses (66 passengers each) and one eight-passenger van, which adds up to a little over $280,000.
The program section of the budget is its largest portion (72 percent of the budget). This includes: regular school instruction, special education, teacher in-service training, occupational education, library and media centers, computer assisted instruction, guidance, health and psychological services, co-curricular and sports, transportation, and related employee benefits.
Regular school instruction would see the largest bump in the program section, increasing from $5.35 million this year to $5.54 million in 2022–2023. Special education instruction would receive the next highest increase, elevating from $3.06 to almost $3.2 million. The district is also planning to allocate a little more than $40,000 to summer school instruction to next year’s budget, which was an area that received no funding for the current school year.
On the whole, the 2022–2023 budget adds up to $24,520,947 million, an increase of 4.9 percent (about $1.15 million) from this year’s budget. Martin said the overall increase in the budget is due to an increase in the school’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
“About 800,000 of this [increase] is the federal grant money that you have to reflect in your expenditure side as an expense to spend it,” she said. “We have until 2024 to spend that money, and … again that money has to be spent on extended programming, summer enrichment programming, closing the gaps of learning that students lost during the COVID pandemic.”
She said most of that money will be put towards extra staff and programs that “provide engaging learning in ways that are fun.”
The district is planning on presenting to the public a zero-percent tax levy increase with the 2022–2023 budget. Martin said the district is in a pretty good spot to do so.
“We did meet with our financial advisors about going out on a zero-percent tax levy [increase] and what impact will that have down the road, because certainly we don’t want our district to be put in a position where because we’ve got out as zero this year it impacts our ability to get a greater local share in years to come, and it will not have that impact,” she said. “They did a projection for us over the next four years, and our tax cap will come in … [at] 4.12 percent as the high and 2.6 or something as the low.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.