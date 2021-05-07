Jeffrey Skinner, 44, of Groton, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury incident without reporting. He also waived his right to appeal.
Skinner admitted to operating a vehicle while intoxicated on May 3, 2020 in Groton, causing the death of Jerrie Gavalchin, 64, also of Groton. Gavalchin, a professor at Cornell University, had been walking her bicycle along the fog line of Lick Street when the defendant struck her with his vehicle, causing fatal injuries. Skinner also admitted to leaving the scene without calling 911.
The maximum possible sentence is a term of five to 15 years in New York State prison.
Gavalchin was a beloved and highly respected professor at Cornell University, had been married for almost 40 years and was a mother of an adult daughter.
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said, “I would like to recognize the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police for their exemplary work which has now culminated in the defendant pleading guilty to all charges. While nothing can make this tragedy less painful for the victim’s family, the defendant’s acceptance of responsibility represents a small measure of justice.”
Sentencing has been scheduled for July 8 at 3 p.m. before County Court Judge Joseph R. Cassidy.
