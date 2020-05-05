After a vehicle struck and killed a bicyclist on Sunday evening, a man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.
43 year old Jeffrey Skinner, of Groton, NY, was arrested on Sunday evening and charged with first degree Vehicular Manslaughter, driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within the last 10 years (both felonies) and leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident (a misdemeanor).
The victim has been identified as 64 year old Jerrie Gavalchin, of Groton.
The accident occurred around 6:30 on Sunday night, when sheriffs responded to the area of Lick Street and Stevens Road in the Town of Groton after reports of a Nissan pickup truck striking a bicyclist then fleeing the scene. Investigation and witnesses led officers to Wood Road in Groton, where they found a red Nissan pickup truck with the bicycle in question embedded in the front bumper. Police said further investigation revealed Skinner to be intoxicated.
The sheriff's office was assisted by New York State Police, Groton Police Department and Groton Fire Department.
The charge is not bail eligible, but will be as a result of the new New York State budget. That takes effect in July.
