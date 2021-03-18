The Groton Central School District released a rough draft of a proposal for a return to full-day, in-person instruction on March 8 along with a survey on the plan for district families to answer by March 12, and at the Board of Education’s meeting this past Monday, it and school administration discussed the results of the surveys. If the district were to return to full-day, in-person instruction, it would begin so following spring break (April 12) and continue for the rest of the school year.
Superintendent Margo Martin said there are two goals behind allowing full-day, in-person instruction, those being (1) to address learning gaps with students and provide academic support to students who are failing courses, and (2) to rebuild stamina and reintroduce students to the full-day, in-person learning model.
The survey asked what are the preferences of families for either returning to full-day, in-person instruction with the majority of students, or continuing with the district’s current hybrid model.
Out of 343 responses (one per household), 74.1 percent said they would prefer to return to full-day, in-person learning, while 25.9 percent said they would prefer to stick with the current instruction model. (Martin said she is unsure of how many students the percentages represent. She also said she is unsure of how much of the 25.9 percent who said to stay with the hybrid model are currently signed up for 100-percent virtual learning for their family.)
The survey also asked was whether or not families would be comfortable with a larger group size of 20 students in a classroom if mask wearing was required. Out of 344 responses, 73.3 percent said they would be comfortable with the increase, while 26.7 percent said they would not be comfortable.
Another question asked was if the district were to bring back full-day, in-person learning would families go with that option or go with remote learning. Out of 344 responses, 85.8 percent said they would choose the full-day, in-person learning option, while 14.2 percent said they would choose the remote learning option.
“What this tells me is that there might be some families that are in remote [learning] because of child care issues or the way our half day schedule is working it didn’t blend itself to allow them to have their student here, and they would bring them back,” Martin said. “Our guess is though that most families that are remote are going to choose to stay remote throughout the remainder of the year.”
If full-day, in-person instruction were to be reimplemented, there would be several safety protocols put in place. Face covering would be mandatory throughout the school day (unless the classroom has only six students and social distancing can be achieved) and daily attestation through the Cayuga Medical Center app will continue. More plexiglass barriers will be installed in each classroom, and cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue for buildings and buses.
At the junior/senior high school, students in grades seven through 12 would attend school on a full-day schedule of 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays would be used for academic intervention services and academic support for students who are failing courses. Sixth grade students would attend school from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
At the elementary school, students would attend school from 8 a.m. to 2:08 p.m. Monday through Friday. Universal pre kindergarten (UPK) through second grade students would have a full day of learning with their teachers, which would include special area classes and recess at the teacher’s direction. Grades three through five would follow a modified, condensed two-block schedule featuring a core-academic block and an enrichment and extension block.
The core-academic block would be an “uninterrupted academic instructional block from the classroom or grade level teacher(s)” of about two hours and 45 minutes with a focus on reading, writing and math. Class sizes would be smaller in hopes of further developing and strengthening students’ relationships with their teachers.
“The instructional staff felt very strongly that because of the way we approach our pedagogy – prioritizing a lot of student feedback every day – the smaller group allows them to really give a higher amount of feedback to those kids,” Kent Maslin, elementary school principal, said.
The enrichment and extension block would focus on the following – increases in science instructional and physical education frequencies, daily independent reading opportunities, math enrichment opportunities, art, classroom music and instrumental music.
Maslin said the purpose of the enrichment and extension block is to hopefully instill a passion for one or multiple of the subjects featured in the block.
“We need to create scientists in the elementary school in order for everybody else to do things over here [junior/senior high school],” Maslin said. “As we’ve discussed, kids don’t, usually, in middle school say they either love science by that point or they’re not really into it, and they kind of go with that pattern. We want to shift that so more kids realize that science is really engaging.”
