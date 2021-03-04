At a board of education meeting on March 1, Groton Superintendent Margo Martin shared the projected changes to the second portion of the fall sports season as well as the spring season that will be presented and voted on at an IAC meeting on March 3.
At the moment, it seems that indoor sports teams will allow two spectators per athlete to attend events, but more than likely only for the home team. (For Groton, this would only apply to volleyball.) This could change depending on the size of a school’s facility.
“If your facility allows space to have visiting spectators of two per athlete, that’ll be going in a shared document that the league is going to be creating, and parents will know what schools they can travel to and be expected to be allowed in versus what ones are not going to be allowing visitors,” Martin said.
Martin said Groton is expecting to only allow spectators to attend events for home teams, but not allow spectators for visiting teams to attend events at its facilities.
For the outdoors sports season, the limit on the number of spectators is the same – two spectators per athlete for home teams, and the possibility of visiting spectators to attend contingent on the size of a facility.
“Each facility is deciding whether they can allow visiting team spectators and whether they can allow more than two,” Martin said. “So, for instance, Waverly really has a 4,000-seat stadium. They can very safely – for a soccer team with 25 kids – they can very safely allow more than a hundred people in their 4,000-seat stadium and still appropriately socially distance because that’s the type of facility they have.”
She said each IAC membering school will share to the March 3 meeting what their respective spectator capacity will be for outdoor sports. Martin believes the district will be able to accommodate spectators at its facilities.
“We believe that we can allow more than two spectators per athlete up at that soccer field, because they could be beyond the goal line, way beyond the end line,” she said.
Of course, this is also predicated on the weather and whether or not the fields will be in playable condition by the time the season begins.
“We’re only going to be using the upper field. We’re not clean and dry to clear or get ready the lower field,” Martin said. “And we are confident that we can bring in more than two and still advise people that they need to be socially distanced.”
Martin said the district is currently anticipating not being able to host home outdoor sporting events right out of the gate.
“We have for our first couple of games, we are organizing not being here and borrowing other teams’ fields,” she said. “Definitely for football and most probably for soccer. Depending on what happens, I mean, if the weather makes a sudden about face and we can get the field in playable condition, we will. We’re just not confident that that’s going to happen. So we’re coming up with a plan ‘B.’”
Local colleges are not permitting high schools to utilize their facilities, so if it is not possible to host games at their own facilities, schools like Groton will need to look for other available high school fields to hold athletic competition.
In that case, Martin said a school using another school’s facility to host a home event will need to abide by that facility’s limit on the number of spectators. She also said, for outdoor sports, schools will only be collecting names of athletes, coaching staff, officials and scorekeepers for potential contact tracing needs, not the names of spectators.
She said the league believes keeping track of the names of spectators would be “too big of a task” to “manage who’s coming in, who’s out, who are the visiting parents that you don’t know.” However, contact tracing will take place for all indoor and outdoor sports. In the event that an individual at a sporting event tests positive for COVID-19, a public announcement will be made similar to the ones made by the Tompkins County Health Department or an individual enterprise.
“So if we were to have an athlete test positive, it would be a public announcement just the same as if Walmart has somebody test positive,” she said. “The public just has the announcement saying, ‘Hey, if you were in Walmart on this day, between these hours, please be watching for symptoms.’ It will run the same: ‘Hey, if you were at this soccer event on this day, please be watching for symptoms.’”
On the whole, it should be anticipated that a limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend athletic home events in Groton, though the chances of there being home events held on Groton’s facilities are unfavorable.
“In all likelihood, we’ll have very few truly home games here at Groton just given the nature of how much snow we have out there,” Martin said.
