Tough budgetary decisions are going to need to be made soon for the Groton School District, which is why the board of education and school administrators met on Feb. 22 to start to form an idea of what will stay and what will be cut for the 2021–2022 school budget.
The school district is looking at the several items to potentially be cut from the budget, which include the likes of removing of one section of four-year-old universal pre-kindergarten (UPK) (from three sections to two), one bus run and one administrative position, and reducing the number of teaching positions between the grades of kindergarten and sixth and funding for summer school.
This past Monday, the board and administrators gathered for a workshop to examine what, if any of the items listed as reductions would the board be able to reinsert back into the budget if the district was able to absorb no more than three percent of the tax levy. (This is not a definitive number. Superintendent Margo Martin chose the number based on the fact that the status of both the district’s revenues as well as Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget is still undetermined.)
UPK Section
The deduction of the one section of UPK would save the district $90,000. However, it would potentially mean that 15 children would not be provided with the opportunity to attend pre-kindergarten, unless their families could either afford private pre-kindergarten service or secure a spot with a local Headstart program. (With the latter, it would be very unlikely that all 15 would be selected to the program.) If the UPK section were to be added back into the budget, it would increase the tax levy by 1.42%, assuming it is 100-percent funded from taxpayers. (There is a possibility that the district would be able supply the funds through another revenue stream.)
The district does not know how many children are expected to register for UPK for the next academic year. Typically, the district has about 50 or so children sign up and divide them into three classrooms. (If the one section is removed, the district can only serve 36 four-year-old children.)
Board member Monica Dykeman said she would be in favor of putting the funds for a third section back into the budget so long as in the future the district only uses two classrooms to full capacity, if the number of students 36 or less, and then save the $90,000. Linda Competillo also voiced her support for not cutting the one UPK section.
“These are our youngest kids, and even if it’s one child who should be there but isn’t able to be there that we can influence, a lot of these kids are not going to have a private option,” Competillo said. “They’re not even going to have any home option. They’re not going to learn the stuff they need to learn at that age.”
Board member Kristin Prugh mentioned that if the section were to be cut, those kids would potentially not experience the environment of a classroom setting until kindergarten.
“I’ve had other people in other districts just oh and ah with the fact that Groton can get just about every single of their incoming kindergarteners into a UPK program,” Prugh said. “To say that they have a year of school, because even Dryden still has kids where their first year is kindergarten and they did [little] with grandma or anybody, just did nothing because, “Oh, kindergarten is our first year of school. The teachers will do everything.’”
Board member Sam Rose pointed out that there would be some families, if they were able to obtain a private option, that may not have the necessary transportation to get their child to the program. (Depending on where the UPK program is located and if the child is four years old, the district could provide transportation.)
K–6 Teaching Positions
The reduction in kindergarten through sixth grade teaching positions would be two. The district would only be able to keep one of the two, which would save it $50,145. It would also increase the tax levy by 2.22%. Martin said keeping one of the positions in the budget would more than likely exceed the district’s tax cap as well, meaning it would need to use alternate revenue streams aside from the impact on the tax levy to help fund a portion of the cost.
One of those reductions would be an intervention program. The other would result in lowering the number of kindergarten sections from four to three, which would mean the sections would be larger.
Dykeman said she would be fine with leaving out the kindergarten position, if that ends up being the one position that is cut, for the next academic year, though she would like to see that position returned in the future so that kindergarten classrooms would have a capacity under 20 students. She also asked how would the board best frame the priority between the two positions to the public.
“What I’m asking is the priority keeping kindergarten classrooms under 20, or is the priority the intervention,” she said. “It could change year-to-year based on numbers. I would think we wouldn’t want to have kindergarten classes up at 20 at any cost.”
Martin offered her own suggestion of what the justifications would be for either position.
“I think what you’re saying to the public is we’re bringing back another adult teacher in the building so that we have the flexibility to either provide that fourth section of kindergarten if it’s necessary,” Martin said. “Or, based on kids coming back from a pandemic, we decided it’s more necessary to have some intervention services because the gaps were so big, and the kids that have been doing remote learning, that we’ve decided for next year [for] that body it doesn’t make sense to keep the kindergarten below 20. It makes more sense to be addressing the gaps.”
BOCES Support Services
A reduction in BOCES support service would be the trimming of one social worker position. The cut would save the distinct $44,711. It would also increase the tax levy by 2.93%. Martin said the district would still be able to provide counseling services without the position. Removing this position would mean the district would not be able to offer the same level of services as it did during the previous academic year.
Dykman said she would have no issue putting the position back into the budget.
“We are in a pandemic. Again, our kids are struggling,” she said. “Tome, cutting the social worker in the time that we know that kids are at the most stress doesn’t make sense when we’re looking at long term. We’re asking more of the kids.”
Board member Leon Brockway, Jr. said while he would certainly like to reinstate these reductions back into the budget, at some point the board needs to examine how much of an impact it would have on the district community if the board were to leave these items out of the budget.
“The services will still be provided, and that’s the thing that I’m trying to wrestle with,” Brockway, Jr. said. “I think that that’s the trust that we have to have in this process. That has been taken into consideration, so it’s not as though I think Margo or Kent [Maslin] or everybody here is saying that social and emotional wellbeing in the district is going to be zero now because we lose that position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.