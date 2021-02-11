At its Feb. 8 meeting, the Groton Central School District Board of Education reviewed the program portion of the 2021–2021 budget this past Monday, which encompasses 72 percent of the entire budget. This part of the budget includes expenses for the following:
•Regular school instruction, teacher in-service, training, special education
•Occupational education, library and media centers, computer assisted instruction, pupil attendance
•Guidance, health and psychological services, co-curricular and sports, transportation
•Related employee benefits
For the teaching-regular school line of the budget – which includes general education teachers, substitute teachers, TST BOCES programs, and supplies and materials – there will be a projected decrease of about $150,000 (from $5,344,704 in 2020–2021 to $5,194,490 in 2021–2022) or 2.8 percent. However, business administrator Cara Stevens said the decrease is more like $310,000 when considering the district’s contractual obligations.
“We [came to that number] by reducing 3.5 teaching positions, two support staff positions and one section of UPK,” Stevens said. “We also reduced BOCES contractual and support services. Those changes are happening through attrition where possible. That will mean that we have some changes in our academic interventions. We also want to note that this would mean that we would have consistent classes ‘K’ through five. We would have classes sizes of about 18 to 22 at all grade levels.”
Stevens said the district will still offer three sections of universal pre-kindergarten. The one section that would be cut is the one that is funded locally.
For the occupation education line – career and technical education at TST BOCES – would also be reduced from $679,657 to $543,445, a decrease of about $136,000 or roughly 20 percent.
“We are realizing savings in this line because approximately 55 percent of our students – placement students – participate in our in-district STEAM program, and as a result the number of students participating in off-campus programs is decreasing,” Stevens said.
In the current draft, there are no funds allocated to summer school programming and driver’s education. In the 2020–2021 budget, the district had allocated $47,574 for those services.
The Computer assisted instruction budget – computer hardware and supplies – is expected to increase from $949,592 to a little more than $1 million. Stevens said that bump is from funds from the Smart Schools Bond Act, which is a reimbursement program.
“We will have an outlay for devices as we continue our strategic decision to pursue one-to-one devices students,” she said. “But we will be able to apply for reimbursement after we spend that money.”
The budget for district transportation will see a small increase from $816,670 to $838,970 due to the elimination of one bus run for the next school year. Stevens said removing the one bus run will only have a “minimal” increase in the amount of time students will be on the bus. (Superintendent Margo Martin said that number could be between 15 to 20 minutes later in the meeting.) The employee benefits budget will also increase from about $4 million to about $4.2 million. Overall, the program section of the proposed budget is increasing by about $88,000 or 0.54 percent.
The board will have a budget workshop on Feb. 22 where Martin said board members will sift through the budget finely and see whether or not it matches the district’s “vision mission” and “core belief statements.”
“This is a very conservative approach,” Martin said. “There are costs and benefits to every decision we have made.”
“When we get into the workshop, we’re going to talk about the revenue and then we’re going to have you go through the lines here that we think have been impacted significantly and take a deep dive into those lines and go item by item and have that discussion about cost-benefit analysis,” she said. “One of the costs of having to come down to a zero is a loss of a UPK section. That’s 12 students. That’s a cost that we have to think about. Another cost is we have kindergarten classrooms that we have typically run four sections for and we’re going to run three. … That’s a cost, right? Is that cost where we want to go or do we seem more benefit in having four?”
District to Apply for Before, After School Program Grant Funds
Prior to the discussion on the budget draft, Martin said the district is looking to apply for state grant funds to provide financial assistance for providing “before and/or after school and/or weekend and/or summer programming.”
“It is supplement, not supplant, so the money can’t be used to cover existing program costs,” Martin said. “But it can allow you to start new programming or run new programming without costing the district any money.
She said the district plans on applying for the full amount, which is $350,000 per year for five years ($1.7 million in total). The application is due on March 10 and if granted the funds would go into effect July 1.
“We are extremely hopeful that we will land this in a time when you have to look at how can you look under every nook and cranny to make sure you’re being fiscally accountable to the taxpayers,” she said. “The more you can find these alternate revenue sources the better, and this would be a huge win for the district.”
