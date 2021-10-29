While Town Supervisor Don Scheffler faces an uncontested race to retain his position on the Groton Town Council, two Republicans and two Democrats are running for the two open councilperson seats. Republican incumbents Crystal Young and Richard Gamel are looking for another term while Democrats Elizabeth Buckles and Mark Robinson are hoping to bring new faces to the council.
All four candidates sat down with the Independent to discuss their candidacies and aspirations for the town moving forward.
Crystal Young
Groton Independent: How long have you lived in the Town of Groton?
Crystal Young: I have lived in Groton for 33 years. I started working at the Groton Hotel in 1986 and met my husband there soon after. We have raised our five sons here who have also been heavily involved in Groton’s sports programs, music and the arts that Groton supports.
GI: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
CY: I have served on the Town Board for the past four years and have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a public servant. There is so much that I have learned and I am thankful to have been a part of some real positive changes that were made. I enjoy and am motivated by new initiatives and the opportunity to work collaboratively with community members and others to bring those to fruition. I try to focus on educating myself and searching for solutions surrounding concerns or ideas that community members may have.
I have been involved in numerous councils, committees and organizations over the years that support and include all generations of our community and the surrounding area. Some of these include:
- Current representative for the Town of Groton on the Joint Recreation Committee (Village and Town);
- Serve on the sub-committee for the Groton Summer Concert Series;
- Current representative for Groton on the Tompkins County Youth Partnership Committee;
- Former representative on the Youth Commission;
- Served for 10 years as the Chair of the Groton Community Council;
- Assist with the Groton High School Drama Club;
- Served on the Board of the Groton PTO;
- Volunteer with the Tompkins County Cops, Kids & Toys Program;
- Volunteer with the Central New York Living History Center;Church volunteer and worship team leader.
GI: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
CY: I am a driven and determined person who prioritizes accepting challenges, taking action and achieving results. I currently hold a full-time administrative position at Ithaca College. The administrative, supervisory and budgetary skills in this position have been beneficial for my duties on the board. The past four years have been filled with learning and growing in my skills and ability to be able to serve the Town of Groton, and I look forward to being able to continue to serve our community with thoughtfulness and integrity.
GI: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
CY: I will continue to work toward promoting sustainability efforts in our community. During this past term, I worked with NYSERDA to obtain a grant to cover nearly all of the costs to switch the town’s street lights to LED’s, which has had significant cost savings to the taxpayers. We passed a resolution at a recent Town Board meeting to partner with HeatSmart Tompkins and I am currently working with that organization to promote energy efficient and cost-effective heating and cooling systems for members of the community.
GI: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
CY: The board has spent a lot of time researching green initiatives and the impact solar farms might have on future generations, both positive and negative. We support building a culture of sustainability but have a keen awareness of needing to take a strong look at decisions that are being made now that may impact the environment, our farming community and taxpayers for generations to come.
I agree with many others that we need to build on attracting businesses to our community, both large and small. However, it appears there may be inequitable incentives offered for large scale businesses/projects at state and federal levels that may not pertain to the small business owner. It is important for large businesses/projects to be equally accountable as it relates to assessments and their contribution to our community.
Richard Gamel
Groton Independent: How long have you lived in the Town of Groton?
Richard Gamel: I have lived in Groton for my entire life.
GI: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
RG: I have been on the Groton Town Board since 2004 and have been involved with many issues concerning our town during that time.
GI: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
RG: I just retired from a 31-year career as a Technology Teacher and feel that my skills dealing with the "technical side" of education are very helpful with many of the topics that are presented to the Town Board.
GI: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected? What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
RG: We are currently working on a very large solar project that is tentatively coming to West Groton. Although I am in favor of any type of viable alternate energy solutions, including solar, I have some real concerns about using up thousands of acres of quality farmland and wood lots to cover them with solar panels. Clear cutting hundreds of acres of forest to put in solar panels for green energy seems like an oxymoron to me. I think this will be the biggest challenge the town board will face in the near future and for many years to come.
Elizabeth Buckles
Groton Independent: How long have you lived in the Town of Groton?
Elizabeth Buckles: I moved to Groton July 4 week in 2004. When I was looking to move here I went around to several communities looking at houses and as soon as I got to Groton I knew I’d found a home. The community is warm, and welcoming and I loved the old farmhouse that I finally ended up in. Plus, being so close to dairy farms is wonderful as I have such respect and fondness for the dairy industry in New York.
- GI: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson? What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
EB: I am trained as a veterinarian, and that may not scream “councilperson,” but if you think about it, there is a lot of overlap! Both have to help people solve problems, have to know how to listen to people and hear what they need. Both have to be able to take in a lot of information from a lot of sources and put it together to make plans and make a difference to the people we serve. I have worked since I was in high school starting out as a kennel cleaner and working my way up to vet school. I know how hard people work and how often the people doing the hardest jobs get the least recognition. Think of what happened in the pandemic – it wasn’t the big CEO’s who got us through this, it was our neighbors who got up every day and went to work at a grocery store, gas station or hospital. These have always been our essential workers and as a representative I would never forget that. One frustrating thing I have seen since moving here is that Groton often gets forgotten at the county and state level. We are overshadowed by what happens in Dryden, Lansing and certainly Ithaca. I would see a large part of my job as being a voice for Groton and an advocate for us at every level.
GI: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
EB: I really love our dairy industry. And I really worry about its future. Before living here, I lived in California and I was shocked at how different dairy is out there. Farms are huge and they may call themselves “family farms” but their idea of a family farm is not the same as ours. Keeping dairy farms smaller is good for animals, people and our food supply. We need to make sure our farmers have the tools and the freedom they need to produce their best products and be able to make a living doing it. We need to show the next generation that this is a great life. It’s an important calling. I have never met a farmer who did it for the money or glory. It is a calling that is just part of who you are. I really want to make sure that our agricultural industries are strong and can become stronger.
GI: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
EB: I think this last awful year has really made us think about who we are and what is important. As I said before, it wasn’t CEOs who got us through; it was our neighbors who went to work but still found time to put teddy bears in their windows for kids to see. It was our local farmers who got out there and kept the food supply safe and shelves stocked because you just can’t take a day, let alone months, off. It was our health care workers and support staff who had just been under unimaginable stress but still went to work and put themselves at risk because the job needed done. We need to make sure we empower and appreciate everyone. We need to make sure our kids have local opportunities to open a business, can go to trade school, college, whatever they want, but then want to come back to Groton and work in and invigorate the community. Our small business and agricultural communities need to be strong otherwise we may just be a bedroom community serving Cortland or Ithaca and I think we would lose a lot if that happened.
Mark Robinson
Groton Independent: How long have you lived in the Town of Groton?
Mark Robinson: I've lived in Groton all my life.
GI: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
MR: As for qualifications to be a councilperson, I feel I can contribute my judgment and good common sense to town government decision making. My knowledge of Groton history will help me to effectively shape the town's policies.
GI: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
MR: My skill set is my ability to concisely hone in on issues, find the nub of the argument and focus on a solution.
GI: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
MR: My interest is in seeing high speed internet throughout the township – to help farmers use the latest big data systems to manage their herds, cut costs, and increase their income. It would help our children with distance learning and offer the possibility of employees working from home connected to their business anywhere in the world. I would like to see local milk processing. Maybe that cheese factory. Also a full service grocery store with fresh fruit and vegetables year round. A convenient local pharmacy would help.
GI: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
MR: The challenge for the town will be to get or attract funding to accomplish these things. Hopefully through private initiatives or grants, maybe funding from the county or state. We need to build a rural way of life that restores our people and protects our land.
