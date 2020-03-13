The Town of Groton Planning Board unanimously voted to approve a preliminary and final site plan review for an 154-foot AT&T telecommunication tower located, with a five-foot lightning rod attached to it, on 601 Sovocool Hill in the town at a meeting on March 5.
Only one person spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting for the project. Resident Bob Young, who lives on Chipmans Corner Road, is an AT&T customer, and he asked Andrew Leja, attorney at Barclay Damon, who represented AT&T at the meeting, whether or not this tower would improve the cell service coverage where he lives.
Leja showed Young and the rest of the public a propagation map with a before-and-after of what the coverage would look like if the tower were to be constructed. Based on where Young lives, Leja said he should see improved cell service coverage because the proposed location of this tower would be able to reach out to properties built along steep-faced terrains, which normally endure dropped calls and spotty signals.
The only question the Planning Board had before approving the site plan reviews was regarding the 18-foot equipment platform building. The building is located about 40 to 50 feet from the tower, and board member Samuel Rose asked if the tower were to break at its midpoint and fall over, what would happen to the building.
“If the tower were to break at that point, is there any research that’s been done as to what would happen when it hits that building,” Rose said. “Are pieces of the building going to fly [off], are pieces of the tower going to fly [off]?”
Earlier in the meeting, Leja discussed how the tower would be designed with a breakpoint at the midway point, which he said is an atypical feature for these types of towers.
“Typically with these types of towers, you need a fall zone around the tower equal to the height of the tower,” Leja said. “In this case, though, the tower has been designed with a breakpoint at the midpoint of the tower—about 77 or so feet up. That breakpoint is designed so that if the tower was subjected to wind blows beyond the accepted rating of the tower … but if something comes up, if there’s a tornado coming through, and it exposes this to substantial wind stresses, the tower is designed so that instead of merely falling on top and over its base, there’s a breakpoint in the middle that will allow it to break in half basically and fall on itself.”
Since the breakpoint would be placed at the halfway mark up the tower, Leja said its fall zone would be designed much smaller than they are usually designed.
“In this case, because you have the breakpoint at the halfway mark, you only need a 77-foot radius fall zone, in this case,” he said. “That puts it well within the [601 Sovocool Hill] property, so there’s no chance of the tower falling onto the adjacent property.”
Leja said he does not believe any portions of either the tower of the building would ricochet off if the tower were to fall and make contact with the building.
“First of all, it’s a low building,” he said. “Typically these are about 12-feet tall, 10-feet tall. Enough for a person to get in, and basically the equipment is on shelves inside, the switching equipment, it takes signals from the tower, switches them in and relays them through the phone lines that run out. So it’s basically a metal building, like a small garage, with shelves and equipment in it. So if the tower falls on top of it, it’ll do damage to the metal roof and probably cave it in, but beyond that there’s nothing else in there to fly off and do damage.”
