Town Supervisor Donald Scheffler announced that Delaware River Solar, a solar development company that builds solar projects in New York State, and NYSEG have come to a solar interconnection agreement to build a solar project in the Town of Groton, which sparked a lengthy discussion on the Town Council at a meeting on Feb. 11.
While the council is in favor of any future solar projects being proposed in the town, it still has its concerns about projects that involve a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement.
Back in December of 2019, the council voted against a five-megawatt solar project proposed by Abundant Solar Power Inc. because it featured a PILOT agreement and that it was unfair to existing businesses who never received any tax break. (It was a 4–1 decision. Scheffler, along with Councilmen Brian Klumpp, Sheldon Clark and Richard Gamel, voted against the project, while Councilwoman Crystal Young voted in favor.) Approving the project and accepting the PILOT agreement would have meant the town would have received compensation for some or all of the property tax revenue lost.
A letter will be drafted by Jay Franklin, Director of the Tompkins County Department of Assessment, and sent to the county Industrial Development Agency. In the letter, the town states that it does not wish to allow a solar PILOT in the town if the projects are passable, which Town Attorney Fran Casullo urged the council to amend.
“That doesn’t seem to be in the town’s best interest to make a blanket statement that the town is against a PILOT program for solar projects,” Casullo said. “I think you should be considering on a case-by-case basis type of thing. Maybe your general premise is that you have some concerns about PILOT programs, but at least I think you should be willing to hear them out.”
Casullo also mentioned that with the previous project proposed by Abundant Solar Power Inc. the town did not receive an application initially from the company before they approached the council. He said requiring an application to be submitted beforehand would be a good move by the council, so that it could be reviewed and given full consideration.
“If someone is willing to tender an application that involves a PILOT program … my advice would be to consider it, especially if they tender an application,” he said.
Klumpp iterated the point that the town does not have a set position on PILOT programs.
“It’s not our policy, and it certainly should come up for debate amongst us each time,” Klumpp said. “We didn’t vote as a board to say, ‘No PILOT’s.’”
Young agreed that saying the town is unequivocally against PILOT programs would be the wrong choice.
I think that it’s translated also to that you’re anti-solar, which you’re not,” Young said. “You’re pro-Groton.”
The council then voted on a resolution to have the letter sent to the IDA saying that town will be critical of PILOT programs, but will give them full consideration, which was passed unanimously.
This state is dying, hollowing out, because politicians like this look at ANY project, any activity, as something to be taxed and spent.
