The last Groton Olde Home Days (2019) featured the acrobatic performance of CirqOvation duo of Heather “Sora Sol” Iriye and “Joshua J. Superstar” Edelman, and this year’s festival presented another aerodynamic tandem.
Dialed Action Sports, a team of BMX, FMX (freestyle motocross) and Mountain Bike riders based in Lincoln Park, NJ, performed a pair of shows choreographed with BMX stunts that got the blood streams pump of everyone in attendance on Aug. 28, whether it were a bunny hop over three people lying on the ground or a backflip over two people sitting on top of a ramp.
Brothers Nick, 21, and Colin, 15, Akerman represented the Dialed Action Sports team this past Saturday. Both of them have been riding for the squad for the past three years.
“Every year we moved up in the rankings,” Nick said. “First we started as alternate rider[s] and then over the last year or so we became main riders, and ever since then we’ve been travelling across the state and stuff, doing different shows all over the east coast.”
Overall, Nick has been riding BMX for over a decade and Colin has been riding for six to seven years. Nick said he got into the sport from watching a friend’s older brother try to jump a pile of mulch on a Barbie-themed bike at a local playground.
“As I got older, I wanted to do a bit of gymnastics, but gymnastics was too strict and I like the freedom through biking, so I was able to combine cycling and flips from gymnastics, put it together into BMX freestyle,” Nick said.
Colin simply got into the sport by watching Nick perform. Growing up, they would travel from their hometown of Bayville, NJ to the Incline Club, an indoor skatepark in Lakewood owned by nine-time X Games medalist Scotty Cranmer, to learn and practice riding BMX. The two of them wound up joining Dialed Action Sports through connections they made at the skatepark.
“We got better and better, and then [Colin] was riding there with some of his friends who used to also ride for the company that are now older and … retired from riding, and they scouted them out,” Nick said. “They scouted us through them and through scouting I guess he saw we were up and coming and decided to give us a chance.”
Both have progressed since first picking up the sport and are able to successfully perform some of its hardest tricks. For Colin, the most difficult trick he can do is a 720, which is simply two 360 degree spins in a single jump.
“It’s super hard because everything about it has to be perfect,” Colin said. “You have to spin the right way; you have to take off the right way; you have to land the right way, and it’s very dangerous.”
For Nick, it is either a triple truck driver (a 360 while performing three consecutive handlebar spins), a frontflip over a ramp or a double backflip. He is actually one of the youngest riders to ever perform a double backflip successfully, doing so at the age of 16.
Presently, Nick and Colin practice at a skatepark called Woodward in Woodward, PA where they can rehearse some of those high-difficulty tricks without hurting themselves if they make a mistake as there is a foam pit for them to land in post-flight. For these types of shows, though, Nick said they do not need to practice that much for them.
“At the skill level we’re at right now for the tricks we do, we have them so consistent to where we don’t really need to necessarily prep for them,” he said. “Obviously, we warm up, but we have our tricks so consistent now we can just kind of do [them] with our eyes closed necessarily.”
The team’s performance schedule is seasonal based, according to Nick. The majority of its shows take place during the spring, which are usually school assemblies. During the summer, the riders perform at larger events and venues, such as fairs, festivals, concerts, summer camps, theme parks and colleges. The winter is their offseason while the spring is their busiest time of the season.
“There’ll be months where we’ll have 25 days out of the month we’ll do shows,” Nick said. “And some days are two shows a day or sometimes three and they can be at different locations.”
Out of the variety of events the team performs at, its school assemblies that Nick enjoys performing at the most.
“The little kids make the most noise,” he said. “So you do a small trick, you turn around the ramp [and onto] the quarter pipe, they go crazy. By the time you’re up in the air doing tricks, and then before you even get to the main part of the show and you do the backflip, they’re already losing their mind, you just jump the ramp.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.