After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 restrictions on large group gatherings, Groton Olde Home Days returns this year, though on a slightly smaller scale.
Event coordinator Christine Brown-Personius said early on in the summer she was not sure if the community festival was going to take place, but she is looking forward to the three-day event.
“I kind of held off … [on] planning to see what the summer was going to bring.” Brown-Personius said. “I didn’t start planning until about three or four weeks ago just so I could wait and see what was going to happen.”
“I’m excited that I got to plan this year,” she said. “I was pretty bummed that we couldn’t do last year.”
Due to the fact that the pandemic is still present, Brown-Personius did have to cut out some attractions from the festival, primarily free hands-on shows for children such as the appearance of the ZooMobile from Binghamton. However, the festival is still jam packed full of sites, attractions and activities.
One of the big draws of this year’s Olde Home Days will be two BMX bike stunt shows performed by Dialed Action Sports on Saturday Aug. 28. Based in Lincoln Park, NJ, Dialed Action Sports is a collection of teams of professional BMX, MTB and FMX bikers that travel around the country performing cycling stunts. Sometimes, teams will incorporate educational topics into their performances. Brown-Personius said both performances will feature an anti-bullying message.
Official start times for both shows have not been posted yet, though brown-Personius said the tentative times are noon and 5 p.m.
Staples like the grand parade and the Groton Historical Association Craft and Collectables Show are scheduled to occur (both on Saturday Aug. 28). Also on Saturday will be a music venue located in the lot on 123 Main Street, behind Main Street Pizzeria. From 3 to 11 p.m. – with a break in between for the parade – there will be a lineup of local musicians. That lineup of musicians will include artists Logan Wannall, Adam Parker and Tim Newton, as well as hard rock band Hangman’s Heart and Ryla, an Ithaca-based duo that performs a variety of styles – punk, indie, reggae, alternative, rock, pop, psychedelia and hip hop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.