With the schools closed until April 13 and local grocery stores being cleared out, finding enough food to feed the mouths of family members is becoming increasingly more difficult for Groton residents as of late.
Luckily, the Groton Central School District has put together a plan to make sure local families stay fed during the COVID-19 outbreak. Since March 18, from 8 to 10 a.m., students living in the Village of Groton can either go to the elementary school or junior-senior high school to pick up either breakfast and lunch food.
Students and their families who live outside of the village will not have to worry about making the trek over to either location. Eleven school buses will be traveling along their usual routes when they pick up students and deliver the breakfast and lunch food door-to-door between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Each student gets two bags, one with breakfast food and another with lunch food.
Superintendent Margo Martin said the school district is following the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19.
“We’ve closed our building. We’re not allowing any outside organizations or outside people into the building,” Martin said. “It’s been closed as of Saturday [March 14]. We did a deep clean today and [will clean] tomorrow. We’re following best practice cleaning protocols after that. We’re going to be cleaning buses everyday after delivery.”
“We’re going to be practicing best practice of employees in the workplace to not spread coronavirus – social distancing, proper etiquette as far as coughing, sneezing, washing of hands, not shaking hands for greetings. We’re not going to have any meetings that have a lot of people in the room. If I do have to hold a meeting, we’re going to make sure that we’re an appropriate distance apart.”
Martin also said the deliverers will not be entering anyone’s homes when dropping off food. If no one is home at the time of drop-off, the deliverers will leave the food on the front door step.
The district’s food service personnel will be preparing the meals on a daily basis and its bus drivers will be driving the buses along each route. Martin said both the food service personnel and bus drivers will be paid as if it were a typical workday.
“They’re coming in and reporting for their regular hours,” she said. “So if they’re a five-hour-a-day employee, they’re coming in and reporting for five hours, and they’re working their five hours and they go home. It’s just their work capacity might’ve changed a little bit. Instead of serving kids food, my food cafeteria people are prepping two meals and bagging them instead of serving them.”
In addition to driving along their usual routes, the bus drivers will also be responsible for cleaning the buses at the end of their run daily.
“Now they’re cleaning their buses, following the CDC guidelines as far as wiping down all the seats and making sure we sanitize the buses after every run,” she said. “Rather than doing two bus runs, they’re doing one bus run and a thorough cleaning of their bus everyday.”
