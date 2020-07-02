The Groton Central School District was able hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the 2020 graduating class on June 27, despite the setbacks created by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The ceremony was held on the school’s football field this past Friday. All 54 seniors marched onto the field to Pomp and Circumstance that was performed by junior-senior high school band. Because of the virus, this year’s rendition was prerecorded. In fact, each member of the band recorded their own part separately from home and submitted the recording to music teacher Skyler Roswell, who combined and blended all of the recordings into one coherent performance.
Senior Class President Averie Roberts gave the first speech of the day
“Our community is the one that organized parades for every single one of us in attendance to make our senior year better,” Roberts said. “We are a school small enough where we have the privilege of not only knowing everyone in our grade, but also who they are as a person. We are a community that celebrates and mourns together. We are the class of 2020. The class that got hit with two illnesses – COVID and senioritis.”
“Ultimately, no matter where we all end up, we have the same roots, and that is the small rural town of ours. I wish nothing but prosperity to this class as this journey of ours is ending, another one is beginning, one that will hopefully be paved in greatness and happiness for each and everyone of us. So let’s look to the future with excitement, even if it is uncertain. Let’s be proud of how far we’ve come. Let’s start our lives. And as the wise Mrs. LeVick would say, ‘Let’s fire up this hibachi.’”
Class salutatorian Abby Corcoran spoke next. In her speech, Corcoran urged her classmates to embrace vulnerability rather than avoid it.
“As Dr. Brené Brown, a researcher, shared … vulnerability is defined as uncertainty, risk and emotional exposure,” Corcoran said. “Yet, despite that scary feeling, vulnerability is the birth place of love, belonging, joy, courage, empathy and creativity. It the source of hope, empathy, accountability and authenticity. In order to change, grow and to succeed, you must take risks. Be uncomfortable, and push through that feeling of vulnerability.”
“We can either choose to strive to meet perfection by pushing that necessary exposure, or we can expose ourselves to risks, take chances, go on adventures and be the vulnerable kindergarteners we were 4,678 days ago.”
After Corcoran came class valedictorian Lillyan McCormick. McCormick said she hopes her classmates will come to understand that what lies ahead is unpredictable and will continue to overcome any obstacles that they may face down the road.
“We are living through strange times, and my fellow classmates and I are actually graduating during this whole mess,” McCormick said. “The biggest lesson I hope we can all take from this is that no matter how much you plan, no matter what you think may happen, the future is unknown and you can’t control it. We the class of 2020 now know pretty well that nothing is guaranteed. I’m sure we all had very different expectations for these last few months. But we are here graduating anyway.”
“But still, the last few months have sucked. Online classes sucked. Not seeing friends and teachers before we all move on to the next chapters of our lives sucked. Not having a normal graduation sucks. And there’s much more that really just flat-out sucks. But we were able to roll with the punches, and we’ve made it this far. And I hope that we can all continue to do this in the future. … Things might not go the way as planned, and things will definitely not be perfect. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be great. Today did not go as planned. We’re not even graduating on the day we had planned because of the weather. But I’m still so happy and so grateful to be here with you all today. If you take anything from this speech, just remember that even in unfortunate situations you can find the light if you choose to.”
Prior to dishing out the diplomas, Superintendant Margo Martin wished the seniors nothing but prosperity in the future.
“May I send you off with the desire to continue to work hard and put forth effort at whatever you’re next step in life takes you, all the while doing so with the humanitarian needs in mind,” Martin said. “May you life be full of adventure, happiness and focus on making life better for others. These last few months have proven that you can do all of these things. Now it is up to you to continue the trend moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.