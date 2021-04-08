After holding a public hearing on the proposed budget for the 2021–2022 fiscal year, which yielded minimal comments from the public, this past Monday, the Village of Groton Board of Trustees will vote on the approval of the budget at its April 19 meeting.
As of the latest draft of the budget, the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year is projected to be 8.67 percent, which would be an increase from the 2020 tax rate (8.42 percent).
The total public safety budget is expected to increase heading into the next fiscal year. The police department’s budget is projected to increase from roughly $276,737 to $297,433, and the fire department’s budget is currently set at $141,500, $5,500 more than this past year’s budget.
Lee Shurtleff, former fire chief and current village historian, thanked the board for allocating more funds to the fire department’s budget.
“[Fire Chief] Ben [Nelson] and I were reviewing the contracts for the fire and EMS today and we appreciate the increases,” Shurtleff said. “We know it’s been a tough budget for you in particularly a tough year, but that goes a long way to keeping us stable.”
The budget for the village’s ambulance service with the contract increasing from $132,897.50 to $137,500 and the overall budget increasing from $367,850.
More money will be put towards equipment and personal services in the street maintenance budget, elevating it by nearly $20,000 from the last fiscal year (currently projected to be $224,490).
The parks and recreation budget is anticipated to increase from $105,525 to $111,500, while funding for youth programming would dip from $88,484 to $73,872.
The employee benefits budget is projected to increase by a little more than $12,000 in 2021–2022 ($363,700 currently budgeted). Both the state and police retirement lines would increase by $10,000 and $7,000, respectively. Fireman’s compensation would decrease from $40,000 to $31,000.
The amount in state government aid to the village is expected to drop from $79,310 to $64,750, particularly aid for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS).
