Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton.
Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes.
The project is located across several parcels in an eastern section of Lansing, north of Route 34B, and the southwest corner of Groton. Seventy-five percent of the acreage would be in Groton with the remaining twenty-five percent in the town of Lansing.
“The NYSERDA contract announcement is a big first step in the project,” said Mitch Quine, Director, Project Development for CS Energy. “We’re very excited.” Prior to the governor’s announcement, all conversations about the project have been preliminary.
CS Energy hopes to submit the 94-C application to NY’s Office of Renewable Energy Siting by the end of this year, with construction on the $200 million project beginning in 2024. Operations will begin in 2026.
Quine provided an update and responded to questions at town boards in Groton on June 14 and Lansing on June 15.
Lansing Town Board member Joe Wetmore expressed two concerns. “They are running cables through the Bear Swamp Unique Natural Area in Groton,” said Wetmore. “Their public participation plan is woefully out of date and doesn’t include talking to neighborhood property owners at all,” he said.
Lansing resident Karen Edelstein has prepared a map highlighting DEC wetlands and Tompkins County Unique Natural Areas within the solar project’s boundaries.
The project will plug into NYSEG’s 115 Kilovolt transmission line, which runs from the former power plant in Lansing. “The fact that these lines are here is a major draw for us,” said Quine. Quine noted that the project will employ “well over one hundred construction personnel at peak.”
The solar farm will sit on privately owned land. According to Quine, contracting with various landowners is now complete. He said that CS Energy will soon be reaching out to neighbors of the project to discuss their priorities and concerns, including any landscaping.
Based in Edison, New Jersey, CS Energy is both a developer and contractor of sustainable energy projects. According to Quine, the long-term owner of Yellow Barn Solar will be another entity, typically a large investor. The project lifespan is thirty years, after which the system would be decommissioned, and the land returned to its original state.
Yellow Barn Solar is one of twenty-two projects awarded by NSERDA. The latest round of projects represents the largest land-based renewable energy procurement to date in New York. According to Doreen M. Harris, the agency’s President and CEO, " New York is strengthening an already massive renewable energy pipeline that is positioned to deliver increasing amounts of clean and affordable electricity to thousands of families across the state for years to come.”
As called for under NY’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the Clean Energy Standard requires seventy percent of the State’s electricity come from renewable energy sources by 2030.
