The Ovid-based Friends of the Three Bears, who oversee the Seneca County CourthouseComplex in the village of Ovid, has hired Carol Anne Barsody as its first Operations Manager.
According to Three Bears trustee Lynne Doyle, who is the direct supervisor for the Operations Managerposition, “We are confident that we are poised to compete at the highest level with the addition of Ms.Barsody to our staff.”
The down-to-earth Ms. Barsody is the epitome of the American success story. She completes her master’sdegree this coming Fall at Cornell, studying archaeology and museum studies; upon completion of hermaster’s, she then hopes to be admitted at Cornell for a Ph.D. She credits her family for her aspirations andsuccess.
Ms. Barsody researches integrated technology in museum settings. Her research asks the question, “Can wehave exhibitions without artifacts and, if so, what would that mean for repatriation efforts and access tomuseum collections.” Her research is currently using an Egyptian mummified ibis as her case study, which hasbeen featured in CNN, Smithsonian Magazine, Archaeology Magazine, and Nature.
In seeking the position at the Three Bears, Ms. Barsody said that among her goals is “to foster community andaccess through educational programs using technology.”
Carol Anne Barsody has previously been employed at the National Archive U.K and Johnson Museum of Art atCornell University as assistant to the Director, the Deputy Director, and the Director of Development.
The community can welcome Ms. Barsody at the Friends & Ovid Farmers’ Market Friday Concerts on the LawnSeries beginning Friday, June 24 with the performance of local bluegrass artists, The Notorious Stringbustersfrom 6-7:30pm.
For more information on the Friends of the Three Bears, and to see our upcoming events, please visit:threebearsovid.org or find us on Facebook as “Friends of the Three Bears.”
