In a press release issued on April 29, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported that four more individuals have died at the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 10 in Tioga County.
"It is with great sorrow to report there have been four additional deaths associated with Elderwood Nursing Home from Sunday, April 26th, through today," Sauerbrey reported. "We believe there may be some delay in the reporting from Elderwood to Tioga County Public Health Department to allow them time to notify the families. Tioga County continues to partner with Elderwood and will continue to support them during this difficult time."
As of April 29, there are 98 confirmed cases in the county. Seventy-seven people are in "mandatory quarantine," and just one person is in "precautionary quarantine." Thirty people have recovered from the virus and show no symptoms or signs of a fever.
