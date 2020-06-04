Local Board of Educations elections are approaching as this year voters will be required to submit their vote via absentee ballot no later than 5 p.m. on June 9. The Dryden Central School District features a contested race with four candidates vying for three spots on the Board of Education. Heather Williams, Vice President of the board, and Sophia Georgiakaki are running for another term, while newcomers Bridget Dutcher and Rhonda Kowalski seek their first term on the board. All four candidates sat down with the Courier to discuss their candidacy.
Heather Williams
Dryden Courier: What is your connection to the school district?
Heather Williams: I am a long time resident of Dryden, and my daughter attends Dryden Elementary School. I taught in the district for 20-plus years, and have served for the past three as Vice President of the Board of Education.
DC: Why should the public consider voting for you for another term?
HW: I would like the public to vote me in for another term because I am dedicated to the children and adults of this district. I research carefully, and advocate for best practices. I stay informed, ask questions, and listen attentively during public comment. It is an honor to serve, and I feel like the decisions I support as a BOE member have furthered the district and honored the traditions of the community I serve.
DC: What accomplishments that you have achieved as a board member are you most proud of, and why?
HW: The accomplishment I am most proud of really is helping to find, interview, hire and develop incredible talent for our district, and write contracts that honor the talent we have at every level. We have come very far, very fast, and that is due in large part to the hundreds of hours spent looking at the organization, and making a plan for systemic change. The evolution of leadership for the district is astounding. As a secondary note, the fact that the school BOE is a unified group of very different opinions is also a point of pride. Having room at the table for the hearts and minds representative of the larger community is key to success, and we have that in Dryden, with all nine seats.
DC: What are some issues that you see the district facing in the near future, and how would you address those issues as a board member?
HW: At this particular time, I feel that maintaining the overall health and well-being of the members of the district will be a challenge, in terms of social distancing and other safety measures. I believe we are in solid fiscal shape, however, the challenges presented by steep cuts in the New York State budget loom large. As with any crisis, the key is listening, and acknowledging that spending reflects values. We are committed to our core beliefs, and we consider them with each decision, large and small.
DC: What sort of ideas do you plan on bringing to the table if reelected to another term?
HW: If elected to serve again, I will keep asking difficult questions regarding best practices and curriculum in regards to student achievement. At the forefront will also be judicious stewardship of resources to keep our district moving forward. The guiding principle continues to be service: to community, to the Dryden Central School District, and above all, to the children.
Sophia Georgiakaki
Dryden Courier: What is your connection to the school district?
Sophia Georgiakaki: I am a resident of Dryden since 1992, and both my kids have graduated from Dryden Central Schools. I am completing my first three-year term as member of the Dryden Board of Education.
DC: Why should the public consider voting for you for another term?
SG: I hold myself and others at high standards, and I am not satisfied with anything other than excellency. I expect the same from our district and our administrators. I support special education, technology, and the arts. I focus on preparing all students to be technologically, culturally, and academically competent after they graduate.I am a professor of mathematics and an academic advisor at Tompkins Cortland Community College. I know all possible academic and occupational pathways after high school, and I realize the value in supporting diverse student talent.I have served the district as a BOE member with respect and dignity.
DC: What accomplishments that you have achieved as a board member are you most proud of, and why?
SG: During my tenure, the board conducted a search for an interim superintendent, hired our current superintendent, assisted with the hire of outstanding personnel, including five principals and assistant principals, athletic director, and other essential positions in the district, initiated and monitored the progress of a multi-million dollar capital project, negotiated contracts with our bargaining units, approved curriculum and instruction that declassified us from being a focus district, and many more.
DC: What are some issues that you see the district facing in the near future, and how would you address those issues as a board member?
SG: After COVID-19 restrictions, we have realized that we need to continue to maintain and improve our technology, methods of curriculum delivery, special education services, and support for our families.Due to COVID-19, we may also see a financial impact that we will have to handle carefully and wisely.
DC: What sort of ideas do you plan on bringing to the table if reelected to another term?
SG: Tech career counseling starting in middle school. Professional development for parents and caregivers of students needing reading, math, special education services and counseling. Mentoring opportunities for students with members of the Dryden community.
Bridget Dutcher
Dryden Courier: What is your connection to the school district?
Bridget Dutcher: I have lived in the district about 10 years. Currently, I have a six year old, Delia, going into second grade and a four year old, Johnny, going into kindergarten. Johnny was able to attend the PK program this past year.
DC: Why are you running for a seat on the board?
BD: I want to be more involved in the district. My husband and I moved to Dryden because of the reputation the district had. Being a part of the board will allow me to be part of the team I have witnessed develop over the last decade.
DC: What qualities and skills do you possess that make you the ideal candidate?
BD: I am a teacher with a Bachelor Degree in Social Studies education and History 7-12 and a Masters Degree in Teaching Students with Disabilities 7-12. Qualities that make me a good candidate is my educational background, spokesmanship, dedication to my work and leadership skills. I am detail oriented and organized. Being a part of the board, it is essential to work well with others and listen to the concerns of the community. At my job, I work with people of various backgrounds daily in order to provide the best outcome for the team.
DC: What are some issues that you see the district facing in the near future, and how would you address those issues as a board member?
BD: After COVID-19, every district faces a major hurdle in the future. What will education be like and look like in September or even in the years to come? I am a teacher at George Jr. UFSD and have continued to teach the children we serve in person through the pandemic. We have not been in the school. Teaching is taken place in the cottages the students reside in. I have a perspective of what precautions look like first hand while teaching. I believe I can bring my experience teaching through the pandemic and apply it to classrooms in the Dryden school district when it reopens.
This past year the PK program was able to accommodate space for every student that applied. In years prior, a lottery was held to decide who received a spot in the classroom. I have been beyond lucky that both my children were able to attend the PK program. The education the program provides goes beyond the ABC’s and 123’s. Both my children have benefitted from the academic as well as the social-emotional learning the PK program provides. I believe that the PK program should be available to every four year old in the district. If I am on the board, I want to explore the options and funding available to make it possible for the PK program to truly be universal.
DC: What sort of ideas do you plan on bringing to the table if elected?
BD: Pk for all: Currently there are three PK classes. Each class has 18 slots for a total of 54 children receiving PK education from the district. I intend to bring to the table the concept that all children who are old enough to be in PK should have a slot for PK. This involves more funding, teachers, resources and classrooms. I want to start a conversation, which I am sure has been had before, that all students in the district deserve the same start in the district.
Imagining schools post-COVID: Governor Cuomo has used the tagline of "reimagine education.” The fear in many educators eyes is that Zoom or Google Meet will replace the classroom. I believe the classroom is essential for all ages and stages of development academically, socially and emotionally for all students. Isolation education is not good for the mental health of the students or educators.
Imagining schools post-COVID means having open conversation about the precautions that should be considered in order to be back into the buildings. The governor will have a list of requirements that the district will need to follow. The conversation that needs to be had around whatever the requirements may be is how do we enforce them while helping the students to continue to feel safe. Any of the requirements will change what students consider to be normal at school and for many children all of this change impacts their ability to feel safe in any environment.
Board of Education Community involvement: As a member of the community, the Superintendent, Mr. Bacigalupi, had made a known presence throughout his time in the district. I do not know members of the board and would be unable to put a face to the name. I believe it is important for the Board of Education to be active in the community together rather than independently. Whether it be attend sports games or go to the many events at the Elementary schools. If it currently happens, that is fantastic and I want to be a part of it to do more.
Rhonda Kowalski
Dryden Courier: What is your connection to the school district?
Rhonda Kowalski: I’m an alum, parent, and community member. Professionally, I work with the teachers, administrators, students and staff on a daily basis. I’ve been a guest speaker on several occasions and have presented at parent nights, career nights, and open houses. Since I was 16, I have coached, mentored, or worked with the youth of this community. As part of my work with Lion Legacy, we work closely with the district for events such as the Walk to Remember, Behind the Mask speaker series, and most recently the planning of the all alumni celebration “Lion Pride: Through the Years.” I am the parent representative on the Middle School site-based committee and recently served as a parent representative on the Middle School Strategic Planning Team.
DC: Why are you running for a seat on the board?
RK: Short answer – because I can make a difference. Volunteering is built into my genetic makeup. My father served on the school board for eight years and I have been volunteering for as long as I can remember, as evidenced by my selection as one of 40 Caring Adults in Tompkins County in 2017. Volunteering has allowed me to build my vast and deep network, which I have already tapped to help our students and our community. Whether it was raising funds to help two families after the loss of their child or having assistance ready within 24 hours of the fire at Poets Landing. I know how to bring people together from all parts of the community and I know that I can help the Board of Education do that too.
DC: What qualities and skills do you possess that make you the ideal candidate?
RK: People know me. I’m a proven leader, advocate, team-builder and trusted member of this community. I foster collaboration by promoting cooperative goals and building trust. I believe leadership is a relationship, and for the past 15 years I have spent a great deal of time working and developing long lasting relationships with our students. The students and their families know that I am open and easily accessible when a need arises.
I am committed to being the best board member, and in order to do that, it requires a lot of listening and learning. I have already begun reaching out to teachers, students, (past and present), parents, and community members to learn and take note of their needs and wants so we can create a district that others wish to emulate. We will be the gold standard.
DC: What are some issues that you see the district facing in the near future, and how would you address those issues as a board member?
RK: Budget and a new way of learning given the current health crisis. We face a lot of challenges with funding and we’ll all be asked to do more with less. I want to look in to applying for grants, maybe as a district possibly on an individual basis, to help us cover the shortfall. I have the unique luxury of being able to work with over 70 districts across the state every day. I want to reach out to my connections, find the best practices and use that knowledge to help design the plan for our community. School may look a little different right now, but we have the same strong community.
DC: What sort of ideas do you plan on bringing to the table if elected?
RK: It’s important to experiment, take risks, and learn from the results. I want to continue to talk to people. I want to hear from everyone – students, faculty and staff, parents, as well as community members. Our district is rich with talent and perspectives that I want to tap in to. There are nine seats on the board, but we represent a much larger number. By working together we can have an equitable education for all. Different perspectives, one goal.
Three initial ideas I have: peer tutoring – it’s a life-long skill teaching people how to breakdown a problem and help others that is proven to decrease bullying, increase grades, attendance and graduation rates; and school garden(s) – we are becoming increasingly aware of the lack of food security and I see only benefits to allowing our students to get their hands in the dirt and grow food that can be used for school lunches and to be shared with families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.