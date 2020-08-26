Ithaca police arrested Michael LaMontain on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. on charges of attempted burglary in the third degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and grand larceny in the third degree for crimes committed between Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.
Police say the arrest was the result of ongoing burglary investigations being conducted within the area. Since mid-July, Ithaca Police Department reports that there have been nearly 60 burglaries within the area. Police are asking Ithaca residents to remain vigilant to report suspicious activities in effort to reduce serious crime.
Additional charges may also be filed against LaMontain pending the conclusion of separate investigations.
Chief of Investigations Sgt. Kevin Slattery clarified that the Aug. 24 arrest was not in connection with the earlier burglary that landed LaMontain in Tompkins County Jail in June. Slattery would not say what led police to arrest LaMontain this time around.
He also clarified inconsistent media releases suggesting LaMontain's address is in Lansing and in Ithaca. He said LaMontain is homeless and as a result they have multiple addresses listed for him. Slattery said he could not share where they found LaMontain at the time of the Aug. 24 arrest.
LaMontain was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Wallace and remanded to Tompkins County Jail on Aug. 25.
JUNE ARREST
LaMontain, 25, was originally arrested in connection to the burglaries on June 20 after being identified by N. Plain St. residents who said they'd caught him stealing from the residence. After a brief pursuit, police were able to track down LaMontain, who fit the description, still within two blocks of the residence.
He was found in possession of the stolen property from a series of burglaries
reported in the City of Ithaca over weeks leading up to the arrest, according to one police report, including property from the incident on June 20.
LaMontain was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree following the June 20 arrest. He was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of bail in the amount of $5000.00 Cash /$10,000.00 Insurance Bond.
Ithaca Police is asking anyone with information regarding the burglaries to contact them:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
