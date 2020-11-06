ITHACA, NY -- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu vaccination is more important to get now than ever. CDC recommends getting the flu shot for the 2020-2021 year in order to reduce the burden of healthcare systems treating patients with COVID-19. People are encouraged to get their flu vaccination because reducing your risk of getting the flu keeps your immune system, and particularly respiratory system, strong in case you contract COVID.
Samantha Hillson, a spokesperson for the Tompkins County Health Department said the department recommends everyone six months old and over should get vaccinated every year against the flu.
“Many signs and symptoms of flu can come on suddenly and closely resemble those of COVID-19,” she said. “They include fever, cough, sore throat and muscle aches. This year we want people to avoid getting the flu so that we are not unnecessarily placing individuals in isolation or quarantine while waiting for COVID-19 test results.”
Hillson sad that at this time the Health Department is not scheduling flu shots or other immunizations at their clinic due to the COVID-19 response, but that residents can call their primary care provider, 2-1-1, or their pharmacy for information on getting a shot. Additionally, you can visit VaccineFinder.org to find a location near you.
As of Oct. 23, 164.7 million flu vaccinations have been distributed. Many pharmacies are providing flu shots and encouraging people to get vaccinated.
To better serve Ithaca residents, pharmacies have been taking several proactive measures to meet the needs of patients.
For instance at Walgreens, these measures include increasing flu vaccine supply and meeting or exceeding CDC and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines for safety and precautions with additional measures in place. They are also performing patient screenings and temperature checks, as well as requiring pharmacy team members to wear face masks and face shields while administering an immunization, and cleaning and disinfecting the immunization area after the patient has left.
Alexandra Brown, a media relations spokesperson for Walgreens, added that the stores updated their policy to allow pharmacy team members to administer flu vaccines to children age 3 and up in most states. Depending on the store location, pharmacy team members are distributing flu shot clinics in-store or with a tent outside the store.
Cornell University is requiring Ithaca-based students to receive a flu shot as part of its COVID-19 behavior compact, with exceptions only being made for medical, religious or extenuating circumstances. The school partnered with Wegmans to provide on-campus flu vaccine clinics, as the deadline for students to receive a vaccine was Oct. 24, though three more clinics were added for the month of November. Additional clinics are Nov. 4, Nov. 9 and Nov. 18.
A Wegmans spokesperson echoed the sentiment that this year was more important than ever for flu shots.
“The safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority,” Marcie Rivera said. “We've enhanced sanitation of high-contact touch points throughout the stores and between each immunization, our pharmacists are wearing additional protective gear when administering flu shots, and we have streamlined the process to reduce the number of touchpoints when customers come in to receive their vaccine.”
And it appears the emphasis on the flu shot has been working, as CVS Senior Director and Corporate Communications spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said they’ve administered double the flu shots so far that they normally do.
“Due to high demand, this season to date we’ve administered about 10 million flu shots in our pharmacies and retail clinics,” he said. “We expect to administer 18 million flu shots for the entire season, which would be twice as many as last season.”
The best time to get your flu shot is normally during September and October, but it is not too late to get your flu shot today. Look up your local pharmacy and make your flu vaccination appointment now.
