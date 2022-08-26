On Friday at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave. A passenger of the vehicle fired multiple rounds out of the sun roof area of said vehicle and attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle. Ithaca Police Officers conducted a brief pursuit until said vehicle stopped in the area of Elm Street near West Village Place.
A loaded handgun and spent casings were ultimately recovered. The passenger who fired the gun is identified as 19 year old Ithaca resident, Joshua Rice. Rice was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony.
Rice was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $1,000.00 cash/$2000.00 bond bail.
The Ithaca Police Department thanked the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police for assistance in this investigation.
Further information is not being released at this time.
Any witnesses of this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
