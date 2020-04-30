COVID-19 has caused us to mostly forget about the upcoming presidential election, as neither candidate can really campaign at this time. What was all-consuming for the last two years is suddenly much less important than the daily survival routines of hand washing and wearing a face mask. Similarly eclipsed is the Spencer Village dissolution vote. Hardly anyone is even talking about it, as the vote is postponed until June at the earliest, with no firm date set yet. The citizens who have banded together to campaign to stop the dissolution and maintain the village structure are not able to go door-to-door, as they had planned to do. The public information meeting that was supposed to take place after the Interim Dissolution Study was finished could not be held this week, as originally planned. Like the dissolution referendum, the informational meeting is indefinitely postponed until a new executive order comes down from the governor.
Can anything be discerned in this murky political atmosphere? Some things, yes. The Laberge Group’s Interim Dissolution Study Report is online and can be read by every voter, so they are informed. Go to the Village of Spencer, NY website for a link. One of the most difficult issues to settle is what would happen to the Spencer Fire Department if the Village were to dissolve? The Laberge Interim Report says this:
- The Town’s preferred option is to expand the existing Special Fire Protection District that serves the Town outside the Village to include the Village.
- The Town also prefers the option to continue using the Spencer Fire Company for service. This would provide continuity of fire protection services, have one provider for the entire Town and avoid possible inter-operability issues.
- Under this model, the preferred option would also include the transfer of the current Spencer Fire House/Village Hall and all fire equipment and vehicles to the Town.
According to Spencer Town Supervisor Al Fulkerson, in the following outline of his thinking and the town board’s thinking, there are several scenarios for how the Town could contract for fire protection service. Clearly, fire protection is not an option, just a matter of how it is done. By law, the town must contract for fire protection. Fulkerson said that the Laberge report is correct in that the town would prefer to continue using the Spencer Fire Department as their service provider. What shape or form the fire department would take is not so clear.
“Right now we are actually a fire protection district,” Fulkerson wrote in an April 14 email. “As the Town contracts with the Village for fire protection. The Town is allowed to own fire equipment, but we can’t have a fire department.” Right now, “The Village owns the equipment, but a separate fire company, Spencer Fire Department, operates the equipment for the village,” he said.
Some of the possible future scenarios for the Spencer Fire Department include:
- The citizens vote to reject dissolution; the present arrangement continues on.
- The citizens vote to reject dissolution; the fire department could form a fire district that would encompass the village and the town. That kind of fire district means neither the Village nor the Town would have any say in the fire department’s operation or funding. Instead, there would be a vote by the citizens to elect a board of fire commissioners. The fire commissioner would have the power to levy a tax and run the fire company.
- The citizens vote to dissolve the Village; the Spencer Fire Department must decide what structure it wants to assume. Do they want to be an independent fire company, cease operations completely, or merge with another company, such as Community Fire and Rescue in Van Etten?
- If the Spencer Fire Department decides to either fold or merge with Community, then it ceases to exist as the Spencer Fire Department.
Fulkerson’s personal opinion (not the Town Board’s) is, “Economically, that (fold or merge) would make the most sense, as it makes no sense to fully fund, staff, and equip two fire departments within 5 miles of each other.” Ultimately it will be up to the voters to decide on whether or not to dissolve the village. If they do vote to dissolve, then the Spencer Fire Department has some hard thinking to do.
