The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that the owner of Fat Jack's BBQ located 334 Elmira Rd. in Ithaca, has pleaded guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud allegations.
The NYS DTF said that between September 2013 and May 2017, Geoffrey Tyrrell, who owns Fat Jack's BBQ— with two remaining locations in Cortland and Williamstown, NJ, collected $199,491 in sales tax revenue from his customers and failed to report the sales to returns, remitting that money as required by NYS law.
“Sales tax dollars fund vital public services. When that money is diverted instead for personal gain, it hurts the communities that need it most — especially in the midst of a global pandemic,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Mike Schmidt. “We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement to hold those accountable for tax crimes against New Yorkers.”
Fat Jack's BBQ's Ithaca location has been closed for several years now, and its lot is now owned by the Maguire Family of Dealerships.
Tyrrell's case was prosecuted by the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office. So far he has paid $95,000 towards the total tax due. The remaining amount will be paid through a restitution order when he’s sentenced on October 2.
