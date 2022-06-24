Tompkins Chamber, in partnership with Tompkins Community Bank, has named Ethan Ash as the June Community Hero of the Month. This award recognizes individuals from Tompkins County who have significantly impacted our community.
Ash has served on a range of nonprofit boards and mission-driven organizations including the MindWell Center, State Theater, SimpliFed, Planned Parenthood, and the Tompkins County Tourism Board. He also helped raise funds for the Dryden Public Library and is a partner at AGAVA Restaurant, Empowered Equity (EMPEQ), and Firelight Camps in Ithaca.
Additionally, Ash co-founded the Youth Entrepreneurship Market & Mentorship Program (YEM), along with Michael Mazza, to inspire Tompkins County youth in grades 4-12 to think with an entrepreneurial mindset through experiential learning and making connections with community members.
“Any recognition for the Youth Entrepreneurial Market has to be shared with co-founder Michael Mazza, without whom I would not be running it,” Ash said. “This has been a passion project of ours and an incredible partnership, so if we’re going to talk about YEM, we have to talk about my fellow community hero, Michael.”
Honored to be thought of as a community hero, Ash said he is grateful to live in a community that has so many of them. “I appreciate the spirit behind the award,” Ash added. “I would love to continue recognizing other people who inspire me and inspired me to get involved with public service to help shape Ithaca into the kind of community it can be.”
Tompkins Chamber President Jennifer Tavares highlighted that Ash’s high level of community involvement in so many ways will be felt long beyond his service. “Ethan is planting the seeds for today’s youth to grow into the next generation of leaders in Tompkins County and beyond,” stated Tavares. “His work with Youth Entrepreneurship Market has taught our children how to have an entrepreneurial mindset and shown them new ways of thinking about their future, and how our community bonds can be strengthened.”
Tompkins Community Bank President and CEO Greg Hartz echoed that sentiment, saying the work Ash has done in the past 12 years will have a long-lasting effect. “There is no question his service to so many organizations in Tompkins County has improved the quality of life here,” said Hartz. “The youth certainly have benefitted, as have our cultural institutions. We are lucky to count Ethan as one of our community heroes.”
Ash has supported various types of organizations through his volunteerism but has focused greatly on positively impacting youth. “I have been very focused on things that can support young people in our community,” Ash said, “to give them perspective on their choices and career paths that I did not have when I was growing up in Ithaca.
“Outside of youth and entrepreneurial training, a lot of what ties into what else I’ve been involved with is the betterment of cultural opportunities, making the most of the land, the food, and the social fabric that exists in this area,” Ash added. “Getting involved with any public service, it forces you to come up close to your neighbors and break down the barrier that is social media. One of the most valuable things about public service is having a personal connection to the community, and that is something I want my kids to see.”
Ash stressed this recognition would not be possible without his wife, Rachel Ash. “I want to thank my wife. There is no way to get involved with your community and take on public service without having someone that supports and helps you, while taking care of three young kids,” Ash said. “I want to thank her for all of her support and love.”
About Tompkins
Founded in 1836, Tompkins Community Bank serves the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York, and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Through their unique local decision-making model, the bank offers personalized service and exceptional responsiveness, while delivering a broad range of products and services for consumers and businesses. Insurance services are offered through Tompkins Insurance Agencies, and wealth management services are available through Tompkins Financial Advisors. Further information is available at www.tompkinsbank.com.
About Tompkins Chamber
With over 650 active members, the Tompkins Chamber is dedicated to making our community a great place to live and work. The Chamber is a progressive, forward-thinking organization dedicated to promoting business in our region by being the community’s nexus. The mission of the Tompkins Chamber is to foster sustainable economic growth through service to our members, strategic advocacy, workforce development, destination marketing, and quality-of-life investments.
