The Tompkins County Board of Elections has issued the absentee ballot counts from the June 23 election determining the Democratic nominee for the New York State Assembly's 125th District seat, Tompkins County District Attorney and Ithaca City Judge.
New York State Assembly 125th District
These numbers have all been updated as of 4:40 p.m., Monday, July 6. In the New York State 125 race, Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles has a sizable lead in the race, and the Ithaca Times is awaiting confirmation that Cortland County's absentee ballot numbers are final. Meanwhile, here's the tally of all publicly available votes right now.
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Vote percentage
|Anna Kelles
|5,500
|35.99%
|Seph Murtagh
|3,337
|21.84%
Jordan Lesser
2,242
14.67%
|Sujata Gibson
|1,755
|11.49%
|Jason Leifer
|947
|6.19%
|Beau Harbin
|765
|5.00%
Lisa Hoeschele
|734
|4.80%
Tompkins County District Attorney
(It's important to note here the significant number of undervotes, or people who did not vote in the race: 2,447). These numbers include election day, early voting and all absentee ballots counted.
|Candidate
|Total Vote
|Vote Percentage
|Matt Van Houten
|5863
|51.51%
|Ed Kopko
|5518
|48.48%
Van Houten's victory comes as something of a surprise, considering he was down by a significant amount heading out of election day. In fact, the absentee ballot outcome was basically the direct opposite of the election day votes: Kopko won about 58 percent of the 4,749 votes on June 23, but Van Houten won about 56 percent of the 9,108 that were cast via mail or drop-off. Questions remain about the strangely high number of "undervotes," which are classified as votes that are not counted, usually because a choice is not made.
City Court Judge
These numbers include all election day, early voting and all absentee ballots counted.
|Candidate
|Total Vote
|Vote Percentage
|Seth Peacock
|2,965
|82.56
|Dan Johnson
|626
|17.43
(1) comment
So, the leading Assembly candidate via in person ballots has already blocked me, a potential constituent, on social media - just like trump. Only because I've asked her & she refuses to answer why she continues to publicize the endorsement of a blatantly sexist local doctor.
How progressive.
