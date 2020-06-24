Here are the results of the in-person voting on Tuesday, June 23 for the New York State Assembly 125th District to replace the retiring Barbara Lifton. More important than ever, remember that absentee ballot counting will be delayed until early July because of statewide absentee rules. There have been more than 7,000 absentee ballots submitted so these results only take into account who came out on June 23.
The results as of 12:50 a.m. with 57 of 71 districts counted are:
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Vote percentage
|Anna Kelles
|1,745
|32.98
|Seph Murtagh
|1,036
|19.58
|Sujata Gibson
|800
|15.12
|Jordan Lesser
|789
|14.91
|Jason Leifer
|318
|6.01
|Beau Harbin
|244
|4.61
|Lisa Hoeschele
|186
|3.52
District Attorney
|Candidate
|Total Vote
|Vote Percentage
|Ed Kopko
|2,200
|57.47
|Matt Van Houten
|1,621
|42.35
City Court Judge
|Candidate
|Total Vote
|Vote Percentage
|Seth Peacock
|1,114
|84.14
|Dan Johnson
|209
|15.79
(1) comment
So, the leading Assembly candidate via in person ballots has already blocked me, a potential constituent, on social media - just like trump. Only because I've asked her & she refuses to answer why she continues to publicize the endorsement of a blatantly sexist local doctor.
How progressive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.