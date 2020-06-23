The waterfront projects are two that I and many other City, County, and State elected officials and staff have been supporting for the last 2 1/2 years,due to their combination of access to medical care, affordable housing, mixed use dense walkable development, and public recreation all built with innovative sustainability and dignity for all users.
I had been led to believe that Barbara Lifton had made her support public. As she has said that that is not the case, I sincerely apologize to her. For years, Lifton has been a strong voice representing Tompkins & Cortland, and has helped our area develop thoughtfully and I hope to follow in her footsteps, fighting for more affordable housing, access to medical care, and sustainability in Albany.
