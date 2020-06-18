We are community leaders from across the 125th Assembly District representing a diverse set of backgrounds: nonprofit leaders, healthcare providers, teachers, professors, artists, activists, and elected officials. Together, we are raising our voices to endorse Seph Murtagh as the best candidate in the Democratic Primary for the NYS 125th Assembly seat. Here are some of the key reasons why we support Seph:
Experience: Seph has been an effective leader on the Ithaca Common Council for 8 years, where he has also chaired the Planning & Economic Development Committee. He communicates regularly with constituents who appreciate his willingness to listen to their ideas on issues affecting us. Twenty former and current Council members, three Tompkins County Legislators, and many other elected officials from across the 125th Assembly District view Seph as a pragmatic progressive, willing to make difficult decisions with the best interests of our diverse community at the forefront. He also appreciates that economic development must take place in a sustainable way.
District-wide Understanding: Seph has five years of state-level experience working as Communications Coordinator for Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton. In that role, he has built relationships with community leaders like us across the 125th Assembly District and across the state.
Character: Seph personifies empathy, dedication, integrity and common human decency. Modest, a good listener who is truly interested in what others have to say, Seph is interested in results and works hard with colleagues and the public to achieve them. When he is wrong, he admits it and takes action. He is grateful for the support he’s received from local labor and he has taken the ethical stance of recusing himself from voting on issues affecting his contributors, like the Ithaca Firefighters Union.
We are pleased to endorse Seph Murtagh for NYS Assembly. He will be a representative who will listen to us, effectively advocate for our needs, and always keep our interests front and center. Ithaca is a better place because of Seph. Seph will make Albany and our region a better place.
Jonathan Ablard
Nicole Allsopp, RN
Don Barber
Barbara Barry
Don Beachler
Brigid Kuehn Beachler
Randi Beckmann
Michelle Courtney Berry
Laura Brown
Phoebe Brown
Chris Carver
Carol Cedarholm
Amanda Champion
Dan Cogan
Rachel Coye, RN
Bill Demo
Sarah Demo
Hank Dullea
Sally Dullea
Matthew Fellman
Carl Feuer
Renate Ferro
Donna Fleming
Karen Friedeborn
Joanne Florino
Lori Gardner
Trish Hansen
Liz Hartman
Eleanor Henderson
Satomi Hill
Beth Hogan
Linda Holzbaur
Shari Thomson Hubbert, RN
Rich John
Summer Killian, RN
Dan Klein
Frederik Kaufman
Laura Lewis
C. Vivian Lorenzo, MD
Josephine Martell
Ellen McCollister
George McGonigal
Ken McClane
Jean McPheeters
Deb Mohlenhoff
Susie Monagan
Paula Moore, CNM
Tim Murray
Kevin Murphy
Beth Myers
Svante Myrick
Sue Perlgut
Chris Proulx
Liz Quadrozzi
Diana Reisman
Larry Roberts
Eric Rosario
Nick Salvatore
Caitlin Schickel
Tom Schryver
Rob Shepherd
Mark Spadolini
Irene Stein
Ann Sullivan
Liz Thomas
Tracy Wertis, RN
Gwen Wilkinson
Lesley Williamson
Stacy Wilson, RN
Zee Zahava
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.