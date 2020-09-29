ITHACA, N.Y.– Eddy Street traffic will be reduced to one lane on Sept. 29 through Sept. 30, while construction crews saw cut pavement in preparation for a water main installation set to take place at a later date.
The 200 and 300 block of Eddy Street, from Catherine Street to Buffalo Street, will be reduced to one lane during working hours from Tuesday, Sept. 29 starting at 7 a.m. to Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone.
The City said that it doesn't expect the construction to interfere with water service. Drivers should plan accordingly before entering the area and should expect delays.
Questions can be forwarded to the Water & Sewer Division at (607) 272-1717.
