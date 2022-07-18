On Wednesday, July 6, Ed Roberts was honored by the Candor/Spencer Lions Club with a bench dedicated, with a plaque, presented by Lions Club member Roger Westgate, for all the years Roberts served with the Lions - a Charter Member since 1984. He previously received the Lions Club “Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award” in June 2015. Because of his integral connection to the Candor Grange it was decided that the bench’s ideal location was on the porch of the Candor History Center, formerly the Candor Grange building.
Although this is a high honor for Roberts, who will be 100 years old come Dec. 25, he has a long and outstanding service to the Candor community, and especially the grange. He and his wife, Florence, received the Citizenship Award for Outstanding Service to the Community in 2003.
Roberts became a member of Candor Grange #1466 in 1937, and will have been a member of the Grange for 85 years come this fall. Now a member of North Barton Grange #45, he has been Master of the Grange several times since joining, and Deputy to the State Grange on several occasions.
But his background in community service is wrapped around his “regular” life, is long, and well served. He was a substitute school bus driver for 18 years, while working at IBM for 27 years. He also worked at the Ithaca Gun Factory for several years prior, was a farmer, helped to build Route 96 through Candor in 1949-50, was an electrical technician, milk tester, and so much more. As his daughter Lila Hall states, “We hear, every once in a while, something else he had done.” Such as his high school years, where he was the President of his Senior Class in 1941.
Surrounded by his loving family, Roberts was able to receive the honors bestowed on him, and have a welcomed seat on the bench.
