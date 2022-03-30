The Dryden Town Historical Society is putting out a call to the community for volunteers to help plan and execute the next annual Homestead Heritage Fair this coming fall on Sept. 24.
According to Donna Stone, the lead organizer of the event, if the historical society is unable to find enough volunteers by March 31, it will more than likely have to cancel this year’s fair and possibly future ones.
“We’ll wait until the … 31st, and then we’re having a meeting on April 7, and then we’ll see who’s come forward and what’s happened, and make the decision then,” Stone said.
“The last two years we’ve canceled due to COVID,” she said. “We put a lot of work into it and then had to call everybody and cancel twice. We don’t want to have that this year. We want to make sure that if we’re going forward with it we have the people to do it.”
The fair celebrates the heritage of Dryden, the Southworth family, as well as the agricultural community. In years past, the event has been the host of a variety of vendors, food, musical performances, and crafts and trades.
Currently, the historical society has about 10 people volunteering for the event. Stone said the area in most need of volunteers is planning.
“The day of the event, we can usually rally people for setup and teardown and stuff, but it’s planning; it’s advertising; it’s getting the vendors,” she said. “That stuff - the planning right now is where we need volunteers, especially in advertising. We need someone to take charge of putting out posters, getting it on the TV, newsfeeds, getting it in the local papers and the radio, stuff like that.”
Help with directing parking, trash removal, setup and takedown of tents, gates and fence security for the animal exhibits is for the most part taken care of, Stone said. What is truly needed is volunteers for fundraising, grant writing, advertising, and coordinating the staff of volunteers on the day of the event.
“We need someone to coordinate with the fire department, the town, the churches,” she said. “We need somebody to coordinate the workers for that day. I do food and music usually, but even that takes some coordination with everybody. Where are we going to set them; what are they going to need.”
Volunteering on the planning side of the event requires a significant time commitment.
“It is a lot of work. It is,” Stone said. “We’ve had people in the past who have been very good at it, but unfortunately things have happened and they’re unable.”
Stone said the historical society needs around 20 to help with planning.
“An overall coordinator would be wonderful, but that’s a time commitment,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering for the event can contact Stone at dms44@cornell.edu or the Dryden Town Historical Society at either drydennyhistory@gmail.com or (607) 844-9209.
“I think if you’re a Dryden resident the history of the community - the history and the traditions and the and the folklore, all of that should be important, and they should strive to continue that educational part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.