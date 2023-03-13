The March 21 election in the Village of Dryden features a heavily contested race. Democratic incumbents Michael Murphy (Mayor), Jason Dickinson (Trustee) and Thomas Sinclair (Trustee) eye another term on the board of trustees. While Republican challengers Tom Corey, Fred Stock and Tim Arnold look to unseat their respective opponent.
All three Republican candidates sat down with the Independent to discuss their candidacies and their ideas for improving the village. Editor’s Note: Next Wednesday’s edition (March 15) of the Independent will highlight the Democratic candidates.
Tom Corey (Mayoral Candidate)
Tompkins Independent: How long have you been a resident of the village?
Tom Corey: My wife, Donna, and I moved to Dryden in 1976 after the birth [of] our first child. We chose Dryden because of the reputation of the school district and the welcoming sense of the community.
TI: In what ways (currently as well as in the past) are you involved in the community?
TC: In my early years in Dryden I served on and chaired the School Board Nominating Committee, to seek unbiased candidates for election. I also served on the search committee for a new superintendent. I have coached youth basketball and baseball, and was a charter member of Dryden Rotary. I was elected as a trustee to the village board, where I worked to keep taxes under control and steward our community water resources. During my tenure, we eliminated the duplicative village court, as the town had two underutilized justices only 100 yards away. This and careful capital management allowed us to improve our sewer plant and water system without raising taxes. Community service is in my DNA. Across the field in my backyard is TC3, which was founded on our childhood kitchen table by my father and a group of local leaders to meet the educational needs of returning soldiers from Vietnam and the non-traditional students who were excluded from the elite institutions. I consider community service the best use of my limited talents.
TI: What do you see as the causes for the village taxes being high? What do you see as the solution(s) for lower taxes? How will you achieve this solution(s)?
TC: To control the impact of taxes, we can first stabilize expenses by careful cash and capital management, taking a critical eye to employment levels and payroll, bonding when appropriate and planning for future needs so that they are anticipated and not thrust upon us willy-nilly. That being said, only so much can be done on the expense side. To truly manage taxes, the village must grow its tax base by appropriate development, both residential and commercial. A coordinated effort, which may include the cooperation of the town, is necessary to build new homes and businesses. A one-million dollar annual increase in new construction will permanently stench creeping tax inflation. Additionally, we should be constantly aware, but not reliant upon, state and federal programs, already paid for by local taxpayers, that can assist our planning.
TI: What does "responsible development" look like in the village?
TC: “Responsible” development, to me, is development that is desired by the community, properly located and planned, and constructed in accordance with best practices. It starts with an idea, a burst of creative imagination that is carried forward proactively by all players. There is often give and take in the process; but without that, no good thing ever comes to fruition. Planned communities should reflect the ethos, demographics and expectations of its residents and not be imposed by governments to meet some popular cultural theme. You get the development you deserve. It’s up to the community to make that happen.
TI: What are the current issues with inter-municipal communication? In what ways has this impacted the village? What specifically needs to be improved?
TC: Dryden village is the largest village in the town, yet no village resident sits on the town board. All village expenses are paid by village taxpayers, and they also pay the same level of town taxes as those outside the village who receive the benefits of our police agency, and commercial enterprises which could not exist outside the village at no cost. The village also plows its own streets, but receives no town payment. The town often creates projects for the entire town, without the input of the village, such as Dryden Fiber. When elected, I will establish a regular channel of two-way communication. I believe that there is much that can be done to benefit the village and the town by active cooperation. A good place to start is better coordination between the town highway department and village DPW. After all, we’re in this together.
TI: How would you describe the current state of commerce in the village?
TC: Dryden is a complete village with all the elements of a city in a more humane setting. We can be a shining example of that concept with a little effort. Although we have a thriving business community with a decent mix of commerce, presently, our main street has fallen on hard times. There are many empty storefronts and poorly maintained buildings. Derelicts inhabit the stoops of the empty buildings, adding to their ambiance. The current administration has done little to address the distress. They applied for a $10 Million grant from the state, in a lottery, that failed. Obviously, waiting for magical state dollars is no answer. I would aggressively approach the building owners and encourage them to participate in a program of urban renewal. In the meantime, we will seek tenants and creative solutions. Downtown can be picturesque, and bustling. Dryden is in a unique position to capitalize on the massive upcoming Micron project in Syracuse. Located at the juncture of Route 13 and Route 38, we are in the corridor of development that will grow from this $100 billion enterprise. Commercial services, residential development, small industrial projects are all possible. We need to be ready, willing and agile.
TI: What are your plans to recruit more businesses to the village?
TC: We will use the resources of Ithaca Area Development and work with the town to plan for our successful future. I will work with local developers to bring projects forward and pursue any appropriate development opportunities wherever and whenever they arise. You attract commerce by being attractive. It has to work for all parties to be successful. Forty years in business taught me that.
Fred Stock (Trustee Candidate)
Tompkins Independent: How long have you been a resident of the village?
Fred Stock: My wife Joan and I relocated here 34 years ago and raised our family in the Village of Dryden.
TI: In what ways (currently as well as in the past) are you involved in the community?
FS: Kudos to those who become involved in benevolent organizations. Our communities are so much better off for what you do. I worked crazy and long hours during my work life. In order to maintain that balance, my free time was spent with my family. In my defense, I maintain that "strong families make strong communities and strong communities make a strong nation." Our family was and still is a strong one. One community involvement we have always taken part in is voting. It is the one legitimate way to bring about change. Unfortunately, only about one out of four registered voters will vote in this village election. Last I checked, it is our obligation as citizens of a free nation to get informed and vote.
TI: What do you see as the causes for the village taxes being high? What do you see as the solution(s) for lower taxes? How will you achieve this solution(s)?
FS: The cost of maintaining the services of any municipality must be controlled; despite inflation; despite mandates. I suggest zero-based budgeting. This budgeting method analyzes a department's costs and needs starting from a "zero-base" at the beginning of each budget period. That said, I do believe in a fully funded DPW and police department. We just need to keep taking a fresh look as we assess needs.
Additionally I believe that the village can and must grow its tax base through residential and commercial development.
TI: What does "responsible development" look like in the village?
FS: Responsible development includes residential and commercial development that benefits the tax base and is similar to the established demographic that exists. We are actually fortunate to have most of our basic needs met by local businesses; more so than many small communities. Dryden is in an excellent location between two larger municipalities. Many working people commute to Cortland and Ithaca. A small village like ours offers the infrastructure of a larger community with the advantages of small town living. We have an excellent school system. Let's build on those positives! We could use more residential growth and I believe we have the room to do it.
TI: What are the current issues with inter-municipal communication? In what ways has this impacted the village? What specifically needs to be improved?
FS: Altruistic people need to get along and work together toward the higher goal of doing what is best for all. We can look for ways to share services and save the high cost of redundancy.
TI: How would you describe the current state of commerce in the village?
FS: Dryden exists within the context of a state and national economy that is in serious decline. With this ridiculous inflation, loss of life savings, high interest rates most folks are just trying to get by. Personal income is not keeping up with the costs of goods and services. People are running up debt at an unsustainable level. What we're going through could have been prevented. Property taxes added up for village residents are way too high. Dryden people have always been frugal. All these factors contribute to a not so good "state of commerce." My biggest reason for running for office is to help ensure that we as a community don't get left behind like so many other upstate communities.
TI: What are your plans to recruit more businesses to the village?
FS: I still believe that the Village that Dryden is a good place to be despite all the external factors working on a macro level. We are in an excellent location. New York is a beautiful state. It is where our family and friends live. My better judgment tells me that residential growth comes first. That will bring new people and the vibrancy and diversity we all want; not to mention the growth of our tax base. The businesses that reach the needs of our residents will follow.
Tim Arnold (Trustee Candidate)
Tompkins Independent: How long have you been a resident of the village?
Tim Arnold: I have lived in Dryden for 47 years.
TI: In what ways (currently as well as in the past) are you involved in the community?
TA: Ways that I am involved in my community are I am currently a member of Dryden Fire and Ambulance with 14 years of service, where I have served as an Assistant Chief and as a member of the board of directors. I served in the United States Army from 1989 to 1992. While my kids were growing up I was involved in both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. While I was a kid growing up in our community I helped alongside my father with the Dryden Kiwanis Club.
TI: What do you see as the causes for the village taxes being high? What do you see as the solution(s) for lower taxes? How will you achieve this solution(s)?
TA: Some causes for our village taxes being high would be a lack of development in both residential and commercial/business. Solutions to lower taxes would be to add both residential housing and businesses to our village to reduce the current tax burden now being absorbed by the village residents. We can achieve this by applying for grants and working with Tompkins County Area Development to bring businesses to our village.
TI: What does "responsible development" look like in the village?
TA: Responsible development in our village would be to expand in areas that we already have available to build residential housing and to attract businesses that are sustainable on a long term basis. In doing this we need to look at the long term benefits of the tax basis this will bring to our village.
TI: What are the current issues with inter-municipal communication? In what ways has this impacted the village? What specifically needs to be improved?
TA: Currently I believe there is little to no or at least they may be strained at present. I do see other municipalities assisting the village. Ways this has affected the village are we have had to subcontract some work out and further had to spend extra money to do such things as paving our streets.
TI: How would you describe the current state of commerce in the village?
TA: The current commerce in our village is in need of more development of businesses that would attract people to the village which in return would raise our tax base thus reducing our individual taxes.
TI: What are your plans to recruit more businesses to the village?
TA: In an effort to recruit more business to our village we should, as I said before, work with the Tompkins County Area Business Development to encourage businesses to locate/ relocate to our village. We should look to our current businesses in our village for suggestions to better serve them.
