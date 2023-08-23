The Varna Volunteer Fire Company announced on Aug. 18 that it has been awarded a grant of $121,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. This funding will be used to purchase approximately 20 new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), a crucial advancement in our firefighting capabilities. SCBA play an indispensable role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of firefighters when facing hazardous conditions. These life-saving devices provide firefighters with a continuous supply of breathable air, enabling them to work in environments compromised by smoke, toxic fumes, and other airborne hazards. By replacing older equipment and expanding our SCBA inventory, we are reinforcing the safety of our dedicated firefighters and empowering them to respond more effectively to emergencies.
In the previous year, the Varna Volunteer Fire Company was granted $35,428 from the FEMA AFG, which was used to successfully acquire 6 new SCBA units. This recent allocation of $121,000 will further bolster our efforts to modernize all SCBA units across our apparatus fleet. With a total of 26 new SCBA units, we are significantly enhancing our firefighting equipment, ensuring that our firefighters are well-equipped to face the evolving challenges of modern fires.
The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program serves as a critical lifeline for fire departments across the country. Its primary purpose is to provide financial assistance to enhance the readiness and capabilities of local fire departments and emergency medical service organizations. Through a competitive application process, fire departments can secure funding to acquire equipment, vehicles, training, and other resources that directly contribute to their ability to protect and serve their communities.
The process of obtaining a FEMA AFG grant is rigorous and highly competitive. Fire departments submit detailed applications outlining their specific needs and how the requested funding will be used. Applications are then evaluated based on established criteria, including the department's level of need, the proposed impact of the grant, and alignment with the program's goals. Successful applicants, like the Varna Volunteer Fire Company, demonstrate their commitment to improving public safety and emergency response.
With the receipt of the $121,000 FEMA AFG grant, the Varna Volunteer Fire Company is taking a significant step forward in its mission to provide top-tier firefighting services to the community. These new SCBA units not only enhance the safety of our firefighters but also fortify our ability to respond effectively to emergencies of all kinds.
For further information about the Varna Volunteer Fire Company and its initiatives, please contact Assistant Chief for EMS Nikola Danev at ndanev@varnafire.org or (607) 273-2407.
