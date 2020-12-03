The sight of one Christmas sweater is striking in itself. But what about a mob of more than a hundred at once? Dryden residents will be able to judge such a scene for themselves on Saturday, Dec. 5, when packs of runners sporting their ugliest of Christmas sweaters fill the streets and rail trail during the Dryden Ugly Sweater 5K.
“It’s eye candy. People get dressed up because of the contest or they just want to,” race director Mike Samoraj said. “It’s fun…It really isn’t ugly; it’s actually beautiful. It’s a sea of characters.”
The Ugly Sweater 5K is put on by Willow Running, a company based out in Baldwinsville that orchestrates a variety of running events throughout the region. Samoraj is a race director for the company and he and his wife first began arranging these types of 5K’s six years ago with the first one taking place in Syracuse. The race in Syracuse is held annually, along with ones in Utica and Rochester. This will be the inaugural Ugly Sweater 5K in Dryden.
Samoraj said they have always wanted to set up an Ugly Sweater 5K in the Cortland area and eventually settled on Dryden as the destination.
“I’ve been wanting to do an event in the Cortland area just because we have a lot of runners from that area and they’ve asked, because our events are pretty much we do 14 in-person events—actually 16 this year—but we don’t have much down that way,” he said.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Montgomery Park, participants will run the first one-quarter of a mile along Elm Street before running the rest along the rail trail. The runners will travel westward on the trail, past Spring House Road and nearly reaching George Road before pivoting back up the trail.
All donations and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be will be put towards the Dryden Rail Trail Revenue Fund to build a new kiosk along the trail.
Willow Running has established a set of safety guidelines for participants during the event. Those who sign up will need to bring a face covering, hydration liquids and sanitizing wipes or hand sanitizer. Individuals are required to wear a face covering when picking up their race information packets prior to the race and waiting at the start line. Social distancing will be mandatory at that point as well.
Participants will be divided up into six groups of up to 45. Each group will have their own start time, either at 10, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45, 11 or 11:15 a.m. During the race, runners are allowed to remove their face coverings once they are apart from others in the pack. Individuals are not required to wear a face covering during the race. Those who choose to walk instead of run must socially distance themselves from other walkers if not wearing a mask.
There will be one hydration station along the route that participants can help themselves to. (Event staff will not hand the drinks to participants.)
Samoraj said he is confident that no issues will arise during the event.
“The running community has been awesome,” he said. “They have been very respectful of our wishes and the rules because they don’t want us to get in trouble, right?
They want to keep doing these events. We’ve had no issues at all—zero—and we’ve done seven of the events since mid-July when we entered phase four [of the reopening].”
One hundred and thirty-five people have signed up for the race so far, and there are still spots available to register for. Registration costs $37.50 per person. All participants will receive a custom hat and pair of gloves, and there will be awards handed out to place finishers in the race and for some of the best ugly sweaters worn. For more information or to register for the race, one can go to runsignup.com/Race/NY/Dryden/DrydenUglySweater5K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.