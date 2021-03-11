Dryden villagers will see a fairly contested ballot for the upcoming election on March 16 with two trustee seats and the mayor seat up for grabs on the Village Board of Trustees. Democratic incumbents Jason Dickinson and Michael Murphy look to retain their seats as trustee and mayor, respectively, while Democrat Stephanie Mulinos eyes her first as a trustee. All three candidates are running on the following issues: responsible budgeting and fiscal planning, public safety improvements and environmental stewardship.
Republicans David Bravo-Cullen, who ran last year for a spot on the board as a trustee, and Jonathan Gutchess will also seek their first term on the board. If elected, both Bravo-Cullen and Gutchess hope to find solutions to not only attract new business to the village, but also retain the ones that currently exist.
Bravo-Cullen is a current member of the village planning board and has served on the Town of Dryden’s Conservation and Recreation Committees as well as the village’s Flood Control Advisory Committee. Gutchess is a seventh generation of the Gutchess family that has lived in Dryden since the 1930s, and is a self-employed entrepreneur working as Blanchard & Ferguson, which is a full service residential construction and renovation company.
The Courier sat down with the village candidates to discuss their candidacy and what they hope to address and accomplish if elected.
(Editor’s Note: Gutchess declined to be interviewed as he is currently dealing with pressing personal health matters. Mayor Michael Murphy did not respond to the Courier’s interview requests.)
Jason Dickinson
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Village of Dryden?
Jason Dickinson: I have lived in the historic district of the village since 2003.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a trustee?
JD: I have served as trustee for three years. During my tenure I have learned about the responsibilities and resources for the village. I have served on the Public Safety Committee where we have met the ever-changing challenges that face law enforcement and the fire department.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the village?
JD: I have a keen interest in engineering and law. I teach math, so I utilize my skills for finance and engineering as well as interpersonal skills.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
JD: For the next term, I would like to find low cost solutions to improve pedestrian traffic and provide the community with a dog park or two.
DC: What are some of the challenges the village will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
JD: We have more sewer flow than water. Which is unnecessary and expensive. We are currently investigating and taking measures to correct this. We have applied for a grant to help offset the cost if we need to dig and replace older pipes.
DC: What is your platform on the following issues in the village: responsible budgeting and fiscal planning, public safety and environmental stewardship?
JD: Responsible Budgeting: as always, being mindful of costs while maintaining services and the safety of our employees.
Public Safety: keep crime low and find ways to keep pedestrians and traffic safe.
Environmental Stewardship: keep Dryden beautiful with trees, cleanliness and thoughtful planning of new buildings and projects in our comprehensive plan.
Stephanie Mulinos
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Village of Dryden?
Stephanie Mulinos: I have lived in my current home for two years. I have lived in Dryden for over 30 years and have resided in Etna, Freeville (Village), and the southern and western sides of town. All three of my adult children graduated from DCSD.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a trustee?
SM: I have lived in Dryden longer than I have lived anywhere. It is my home and I know it well. I have been in and around local government since 2005. I did municipal bookkeeping and served on a town commission for many years. I volunteered for the Dryden Community Center Cafe for almost 9 years. It was there that my passion for my community was planted.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the village?
SM: I understand the needs and challenges of a small, rural village. I don’t have the answers, but I believe I know what questions to ask. I have a strong understanding of the municipal finance system, which is important as one of our primary duties is to be the steward of the residents’ tax dollars. I am also a professional that has worked in Ithaca for 35 years. I have worked in banking, higher education, local government, and agriculture. I am currently the HR Manager for Dairy One Cooperative, an Ithaca employer.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
SM: As a newly elected trustee I see my job as primarily listening. I need to understand the current needs, challenges, and ongoing concerns before offering my ideas. One of my priorities at the moment is public safety, so I will likely focus more attention to these matters.
DC: What are some of the challenges the village will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
SM: Dryden, like many small local municipalities, face a similar problem – increasing costs but declining revenues (which results in higher taxes). Continuing to maintain a strong infrastructure will be of ongoing importance.
DC: What is your platform on the following issues in the village: responsible budgeting and fiscal planning, public safety and environmental stewardship?
SM: I believe that my role as an elected official is to be a responsible steward of your tax dollars and to ensure a high quality of life that attracts and keeps people in the Village. I believe that public safety and environmental stewardship will be important to continuing to attract people to Dryden. I also have a strong passion for community so will seek opportunities to make a difference in this regard.
David Bravo-Cullen
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Village of Dryden?
David Bravo-Cullen: Over 35 years. My wife and I raised three daughters on Lee Road.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a trustee?
DBC: Experience on various Town & Village Boards. This experience has taught me how to work well and effectively in local government.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the village?
DBC: Registered Architect, all aspects of design and construction. This perspective is very helpful in dealing with the multiple infrastructure issues that the Village always faces.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
DBC: Improve flood control in the Village (before the next flood). Clean out the sediment build-up in the creeks running through the Village. Increase Retention Areas, in order to lower flood levels.
Revitalize the Main Street business area. Improve parking areas and access to the Main Street. Make the Main Street area a safer place for people to live and work and shop.
DC: What are some of the challenges the village will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
DBC: Village budget and property tax burden. Equal total property tax rate (combined Town and Village) in both Town and Village. Lower taxes, by increasing the tax base. More and better communication and coordination between Town and Village. Increase Village property tax base (more development in the Village). Increase the desire of people to live and do business in the Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.