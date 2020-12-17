Dryden Elementary School staffers Amanda Jones and Rebecca Siegard were granted tenure by the Board of Education at a meeting on Dec. 7.
Jones works as a speech language pathologist at the elementary school. She is also a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), and, according to Jones, she is one of about 150 individuals in the country that hold both titles. At Monday’s meeting, Janet Strebel, director of student services at the school, read aloud a letter written by her and Principal Dawn Wenzel recommending Jones for tenure.
“She knows that these relationships are key to moving her students forward,” Strebel said. “Ms. Jones approaches each student with a growth mindset and focuses on their strengths. Amanda is highly knowledgeable about her craft and is able to speak eloquently about her students’ needs with a variety of stakeholders. She has a positive energy and a calm demeanor that is so critical for so many of our students. Ms. Jones utilizes her knowledge as a speech language pathologist as well as a board certified behavior analyst everyday when she interacts with students.”
“She has worked with her students and their families to implement communication devices so that students can better communicate both in and outside of school. She is also supporting teachers and staff on a daily basis.”
After reading the letter, Strebel commented on the impressiveness of Jones’ work at the school.
“I can say as Mandy’s lead evaluator, I am usually very tired after I watch her in session with a student,” she said. “I have never seen anyone with that level of energy, and she just never gives up on our kids.”
Wenzel said one of Jones’ best attributes is that she takes one several roles in the work environment.
“She helps with some of the toughest kiddos, and she’ll do whatever we need her to do,” Wenzel said. “I really appreciate her flexibility as well as her willingness to help with whatever kiddo in whatever situation, and to help staff equally as much.”
Seigard is a special education teacher that teaches in the fourth and fifth grade setting in a co-taught model with another teacher.
“Rebecca has spent the past four years at Dryden Elementary teaching a variety of special education teacher roles,” Strebel said when reading her and Wenzel’s letter aloud. “She has demonstrated adaptability, perseverance and dedication to the profession and our students.”
“She sets high expectations for students and provides them necessary supports to assist students in meeting them,” Strebel said. “She is an excellent teacher and is dedicated to high academic achievement of students. She is energetic and she actually makes learning fun and it is so much fun to watch her teach. Ms. Siegard is a teacher-leader who is highly respected among her colleagues. She is always one of the first to volunteer to take on a project.”
Wenzel described Siegard as a “quiet powerhouse” based on her quiet demeanor and her ability to work with students in the toughest of scenarios.
“She is able to connect to students and she’s so calming,” she said. “I come into the room when some kids aren’t necessarily at their best and she calms me down.”
Strebel said Siegard does everything that she can to get any student on the proper trajectory towards success.
“She never gives up on a student,” she said. “She will work to find whatever it takes to meet that student where they are at so that they can access curriculum and be successful and feel positive about themselves.”
