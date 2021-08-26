DRYDEN, NY -- The Dryden Town Council will not hold a referendum on its resolution to contract with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to manage the acquisition of sections of two parcels of land as well as approve the preferred design of a pedestrian bridge suggested by the Dryden Rail Trail Task Force.
The two sections — 0.71 acres of a private property and 0.16 acres of a commercial property — are two key pieces to the council’s proposed pedestrian bridge project that would travel over Route 13, connecting portions of the Dryden Rail Trail from Monkey Run Road to Hallwoods Road.
A petition was submitted on or around July 17 by a town resident to the council to hold a “permissive referendum” on the resolution. A permissive referendum, according to the state’s Division of Local Government Services’ Local Government Handbook, is a form of referendum “in which the local governing body is authorized to place a matter before the voters on its own motion,” or “after the local governing body renders a decision on the matter, it may be required to wait a specified period of time (after public notice of the decision) before the matter is finally decided.” During that time frame, “a petition may be filed demanding that the local governing body may submit the matter to referendum for a public decision.”
At the end of July, Town Supervisor Jason Leifer issued a letter to the individual who submitted the petition stating that following a review of the petition, the council decided that the actions taken in the resolution were not fit for a permissive referendum.
“The town looked at this and concluded that there is not a specific statutory provision making a resolution for a contract with the State of New York subject to a permissive referendum,” Town Attorney Peter Walsh said.
Certain situations, such as changes to the form or structure of government, require a municipality to hold a referendum, according to the Local Government Handbook. Permissive referendums are typically conducted by a town when it is “constructing, purchasing or leasing a town building or land there for and when establishing airports, public parking, parks, playgrounds, and facilities for collection and disposal of solid wastes.”
In addition, “local laws of counties, cities, towns and villages are subject to referenda on petition if they result in changes in existing laws relating to such matters as public bidding, purchases, contracts, assessments, power of condemnation, auditing, and alienation or leasing of property,” according to the handbook.
The New York Consolidated Laws Municipal Home Rule Law also outlines local laws of towns that would be subject to a referendum on petition, such as laws that:
Dispense with a provision of law requiring a public notice or hearing as a condition precedent to official action.
Change a provision of law relating to public bidding, purchases or contracts.
Change a provision of law relating to assessments of real property or benefit assessments for local improvements.
Change a provision of law relating to the alienation or leasing of real property of the local government.
Section 64 of Article 4 (titled “General powers of town boards”) of the Town Law does state in number two (“Acquisition and conveyance of real property”) that towns that “acquire by lease, purchase, in the manner provided by law, or by acquisition in the manner provided by the eminent domain procedure law, any lands or rights therein, either within or outside the town boundaries, required for any public purpose, and may, upon the adoption of a resolution, convey or lease real property in the name of the town, which resolution shall be subject to a permissive referendum,” though in this instance it is the NYSDOT overseeing the acquisition process, not the town.
On the whole, Walsh said there is a reason for there being limitations on what a municipality can hold a referendum on.
“The town is not entitled to simply say, ‘Oh, well, this is controversial. Let’s have a referendum,’” he said. “The reason for that is very simple — if you allow that any time there was a matter of controversy, the politicians could avoid making a real choice. … New York hasn’t organized itself that way. There are things required to have a referendum. There are things that may have a referendum, but only if the statute provides. And that’s the reason for it.”
