The Town of Dryden has received another sizable donation to go towards its rail trail project. Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), owned by Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage (EGT&S), is donating $30,000 to fund the development of the rail trail system.
Don Houser, director of external affairs at BHE GT&S for the northeast region, presented a large, $30,000 check to the town board at its Aug. 10 meeting.
“This is exactly the type of project that we love and that we’d love to support at our company,” Houser said. “The rail trail project is just an incredible project locally with a lot of volunteer effort and a lot of township work put into it … [We] couldn’t be more pleased to support this type of project.”
According to the Rail Trail Task Force’s website, the Dryden Rail Trail is a recreational and commuting bicycle and pedestrian path that follows the route of the decommissioned Lehigh Valley Railroad along a 14-mile corridor from Dryden to Ithaca. It will provide a continuous off-street connection through the Town of Dryden to Ithaca and Cornell University, passing through the communities of Dryden, Freeville, Etna, and Varna.
The Dryden Rail Trail will link to Tompkins County’s 240 miles of interconnected hiking trails, including the Finger Lakes Trail—a nationally recognized destination trail. Locally, the Dryden Rail Trail will connect to other trails including the Cayuga Trail, Cornell Botanic Garden’s Monkey Run Natural Area trails, and with Ithaca’s and Cornell’s pedestrian and bicycle networks.
The town is now in the second phase of the rail trail project, which involves the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Route 13. The Dryden Rail Trail Bridge, if built, would help connect the Town of Dryden and the City of Ithaca and give the communities sustainable transportation options to get to work, school, community centers, stores and parks. Sitting on the 14-mile, multi-use Dryden Rail Trail, the newly constructed bridge would be accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and will be made available to pedestrians, bicycles and dogs.
The pedestrian-bicycle bridge will be a 110-foot single span steel structure built on new concrete abutment with concrete wingwalls, featuring shallow foundations. Along the bridge will be a 10-foot wide stone dust trail running from Monkey Run Road to Hallwoods Road, which will be constructed on a former rail bed corridor not adjacent to the highway as well as carried over Route 13 via the bridge.
