The Dryden Town Board held a meeting Thursday March 16 where they discussed how zoning laws would be impacted now that marijuana is legal in New York.
The board argued that Dryden’s zoning and subdivision laws have not had a thorough review and update, according to the agenda.
Resolution 9a. on the agenda discussed how the town board is requesting that the planning board manage and carry out a general update to the town zoning laws, subdivision laws and design guidelines.
Due to the legalization of marijuana in New York State, the board had to address how this would alter the resolution.
“We’re going to have to address cannabis in our zoning,” Councilperson Dan Lamb said.
Zoning and subdivision laws have changed greatly, and the board addressed how cannabis is implied in the resolution now that it is legalized. The board also debated how the state would be involved in the town’s legislation.
“When a state steps in and tries to do something to interfere with zoning, they tend to write it in a way that people won’t challenge it and then they forget that the law doesn’t match the rules or explanation and they rely on people being too passive to challenge it,” Town Supervisor Jason Liefer said. “And that’s not our way here.”
Town Clerk Bambi Avery said that the town board is not being given clear direction on the resolution.
Liefer said that he believes the state will assume powers they don’t have.
“We’ll deal with it as an issue,” he said.
The board also discussed how they will need to designate specific zones for dispensaries. Lamb said that the cannabis dispensaries will be treated as liquor stores when it comes to zoning.
He added that the resolution is not clear on processing such as lab testing due to dispensaries not being a retail business.
The board agreed that the processing is not clear in the current legislation, and referenced states California and Colorado that legalized cannabis.
Another big change that was addressed during the meeting was Number 8 under the resolution.
Number 8 states that the Town Board would be in charge of current regulation to approve Special Use Permit applications.
It reads, “Critically examine the current regulation requiring the Town Board rather than the Planning Board to approve Special Use Permit applications.”
The board moved this amendment with another one in the resolution.
This resolution review concluded by the board adding the adjustments to the document.
Overall, the board agreed to update Dryden’s current zoning law and review the New York Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA) during the March meeting.
