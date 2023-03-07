Volunteer firefighters and EMT workers will now benefit from a property tax exemption thanks to a resolution passed by the Dryden Town Board on Feb. 16.
The 10 percent exemption will only be granted to volunteer firefighters and EMT workers that are enrolled members who have been “certified by the authority having jurisdiction for the incorporated volunteer fire company, fire department, or voluntary ambulance service as an enrolled member of such incorporated volunteer fire company, fire department, or voluntary ambulance,” according to the resolution.
Any certified volunteer that has accumulated more than 20 years of service will be considered a “life member,” and so the tax exemption will continue throughout the entirety of their life so long as the property serves as their primary residence.
The exemption can remain in place posthumously for un-remarried spouses of a certified volunteer under certain criteria. In the event that the certified volunteer is killed in the line of duty, the spouse will continue to receive the exemption so long as: the volunteer had accumulated five years of service; the residence continues to be primary residence of the surviving spouse; and the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) certifies that the spouse is eligible for the exemption.
These criteria also apply to the situation in which the certified volunteer passes away, although instead of five years of service accumulated the benchmark is 20 years.
Town Partners with INHS on Grant Application
The town board also authorized a partnership between itself and Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) on applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG_ through the state government.
The CDBG program provides financial assistance to cities, towns, and villages with area populations under 50,000, as well as counties with area populations under 200,000, to develop affordable housing and suitable living environments. The program also works to expand economic opportunities for low and moderate income individuals.
In a proposal submitted to the town board on Feb. 7, if the town were to agree to the partnership, Delia Yarrow, INHS Director of Homeownership Services, suggests applying for $500,000 of grant funds for 17 households in the Town of Dryden. For the Village of Dryden, INHS suggests applying for $200,000 for six households.
Applying for a smaller amount of grant funds for the village is more likely to be successful, according to Yarrow.
“For smaller areas such as the Village, we have found that applying for too large a grant is risky as NYS is strict when it comes to timely contract completion,” Yarrow wrote.
“If the grant was for a larger amount and is not successfully completed on time, then the Village’s future grant requests would not be looked on favorably by NYS,” she wrote. “If the number of eligible households is found to be large in the smaller initial grant, a successful initial grant, along with a vetted waitlist, would provide a strong case for future successful NYS applications for the Village’s.”
The town originally authorized contracting Thoma Consultants to apply for CDBG grant funds, but is now deciding to partner with INHS. The move would save the town $7,500 that would have been given to Thoma Consultants to apply for the funds. The partnership with INHS comes with no cost to the town.
So they aren't tax-payers???? That's WRONG!!
They're certainly no longer are volunteers now that they're essentially being compensated with taxpayer money. They're also incentivized to buy as much property as possible just like Cornell and IC do, since real property in and near Ithaca tends to appreciate, and these firefighters and EMTs can just sell it later in order to profit from capital gains without ever having to pay any property tax along the way.
What prompted this move? Was there a shortage of volunteers? I thought there existed other perks to being a volunteer like you could essentially live at the fire station rent free.
Congratulations is in order! This one of the better ideas I have seen come from a local government body. These volunteers spend countless hours and training just to be prepared to serve , protect, and even save our lives. This will also provide a small incentive to help maintain staffing. If these volunteers were being paid the going rates it would equate to way more than the 10% of what they will save in property taxes.
