To show appreciation for the communities in which it operates, Tompkins Trust Company (TTC) has announced it will be hosting Food Truck Fridays, four scheduled days in October where the bank’s Auburn, Trumansburg, Ithaca Headquarters, Triphammer, and Dryden branches will welcome their neighbors to enjoy meals from local food trucks, courtesy of TTC.
“Community is at the heart of what we do,” shared Greg Hartz, President and CEO of TTC. “We are thrilled to share fun lunchtime fare with our neighbors and excited to have the opportunity to talk and connect with them over complimentary food truck treats.”
Katie Shaw, Field Marketing and Community Relations Specialist, said “We’ve really missed being out in the communities over the last year due to the pandemic and are incredibly excited to host complimentary Food Truck Fridays to showcase our appreciation as well as support several local businesses.”
TTC’s Food Truck Fridays will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Friday in October, including:
October 1 - Auburn - Catering by Downtown Deli | 86 North St., Auburn, NY
October 8 - Trumansburg - Stonebend Farm Pizza | 2 W. Main Street (Rt 96), Trumansburg, NY
October 15 - Ithaca - Lou’s Hot Dog Cart | Ithaca Commons (in front of City Centre), Ithaca, NY
October 22 - Triphammer – Fittnell Farms | 2251 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY
October 29 - Dryden - Pig Vycious | 139 North St Extension (Rt 13), Dryden, NY
For more information about Food Truck Fridays, please visit: https://www.tompkinstrust.com/food-truck-friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.