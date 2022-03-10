March 15’s election in the Village of Dryden features a contest race between three candidates. Democratic incumbents Debbie Fisher and Dan Wakeman are running to retain their respective seats on the board of trustees, while Republican candidate David Bravo-Cullen hopes to unseed either one of them.
A village resident for nearly 30 years, Fisher has served two terms (four years total) on the board. Wakeman has been a resident for 31 years and a trustee for the past four years. (Wakeman previously served as a trustee from 2002 to 2008.) Bravo-Cullen has lived in the village for 36 years and though he has never served as a trustee, he has served the village in other capacities.
All three candidates sat down with the Courier to discuss their candidacies and what they hope to accomplish if elected/re-elected.
Debbie Fisher
Dryden Courier: In what ways are you currently involved in the community aside from your work on the board? In the past?
Debbie Fisher: I have always enjoyed volunteering in the community. I served on the board of the Dryden Community Center for years and volunteered there, was a girl scout leader for 10 years, and more recently I have been on the board, and am currently president, of the Dryden town Historical Society. I have met many wonderful resourceful people through these community activities.
DC: What skills and qualifications do you bring to the table?
DF: My previous four years on the board [have] provided me with great experience. I worked at Cornell University for more than 35 years as a grant and financial administrator, which also provides me with knowledge of all of those procedures. I am very involved in the Dryden community, and am aware of the resources and people who are also tied into the volunteer leadership.
DC: What accomplishments that you have achieved as a member of the board are you most proud of? Why?
DF: We received a grant for home repairs/upgrades to provide funding to low income homeowners in the village. We were able to fund repairs to about 15 homes. We also replaced our old street lights with much more efficient LED lights through a project with [the] New York Power Authority.
Improving homes in the village is always a winning solution. and putting in the LED lighting will greatly reduce our costs both through power cost savings, and lowered maintenance costs.
DC: What are some of the major issues in the village currently? How do you plan on addressing these issues?
DF: I would say one of the biggest issues we are dealing with right now is trying to mitigate the flooding that occurs. There are no easy solutions, but we continue to meet with a variety of groups to understand what we are able to do that would be effective. Another issue that comes up in our meetings is property maintenance issues.
For the flooding, we hope to apply for a grant this spring for funding to protect our sewer plant in the case of flooding, and we recently did work on the culvert under the bridge on Lewis street which should provide some relief. We continue to meet with interested parties from Tompkins cCunty to seek out funding for other flood mitigation resources. With our property maintenance, we will be creating an updated local law to address some of those issues.
DC: What vision of the village do you hope to create as a trustee?
DF: I hope that our village continues to be a place folks seek out to live in. We found it a wonderful place to live and raise our family. It is a great location between Ithaca and Cortland, so if we can encourage more housing to be built and available in the village, that would be a great accomplishment.
Dan Wakeman
Dryden Courier: In what ways are you currently involved in the community aside from your work on the board? In the past?
Dan Wakeman: I am still actively involved in the Ellis Hollow Boy Scout Troop 55. I enjoy supporting my wife’s work in her role with Rotary International Youth Exchange. In the past I have coached community soccer & little league, refereed youth basketball, and served in various church capacities. I am currently on the village Tree committee. I was a team leader on the Montgomery Park playground build.
DC: What skills and qualifications do you bring to the table?
DW: Logic, fiscal responsibility, and attention to detail are some of the skills I bring to my work as a village trustee. I have many years of experience with the village and our personnel, and I am familiar with the status of current work. In my career I have been responsible for department budgets and a small staff. On the current board I am the person looked to for insights into technology matters.
DC: What accomplishments that you have achieved as a member of the board are you most proud of? Why?
DW: The conversion of our street lights to LEDs is important to me. The board worked together and made a decision that will benefit our Village financially, environmentally, and maintenance-wise. We will see additional management capabilities once that portion of the system is implemented. This project made sense in so many ways, and I am pleased to have worked with the rest of the board to make it happen.
The EV charging station in the village parking lot at village hall is a benefit to our local community and businesses, as well as the environment and thus to the next generation. I am pleased to have been behind the effort, with the entire board, to make that happen too.
Another example is from when I first served as a trustee. The DPW requested a maintenance building extension. It did not fit into the budget at the time, but I saw that the project would preserve our equipment, extend its lifespan, and reduce maintenance time and costs. Although the project was initially removed from the budget, I saw how it could be logically spread over multiple budget years, without any negative structural impact. I am pleased that that board agreed and proceeded in this fashion.
DC: What are some of the major issues in the village currently? How do you plan on addressing these issues?
DW: The village must preserve & maintain infrastructure & assets. It is an ongoing effort because things age and wear out. Proactivity is required, along with strategic investment to save energy and money and to preserve our assets for good use.
The Village of Dryden must work with the Town of Dryden on their project to implement high speed internet. There are several hurdles that must be navigated, and we must have open lines of communication to generate creative solutions. We are in discussion and are working through procedural and legal steps.
Flooding has been a damaging nuisance that has a significant financial impact on residents, and has been a recurring issue over the years. Some progress has been made but more must be done. The flow control implemented at the Lewis Street bridge is a good step. Late last summer I walked Egypt Creek from here up to TC3 to see the water course and to look for potential opportunities for actions to help.
DC: What vision of the village do you hope to create as a trustee?
DW: I hope to maintain Dryden as a place for my sons to remember well and take pride in calling home.
David Bravo-Cullen
Dryden Courier: In what ways are you currently involved in the community?
David Bravo-Cullen: I am a part of the Dryden Village Planning Board, Dryden Rotary Club, and Willowbrook Manor Senior Housing Board of Directors.
DC: What past experiences do you have that make you fit for a trustee position? Why those specific experiences?
DBC: I have served on the Village of Dryden Flood Control Advisory Committee, the Dryden Rail Trail Friends and Task Force, the Town of Dryden Conservation & Recreation Committees, the Dryden Dairy Day Committee, and helped organize the Dairy Day Parade.
They helped [me] develop a very good understanding of the Dryden community.
DC: What skills and qualifications do you bring to the table?
DBC: I have 50 years [of] experience in the design and construction industry.
DC: What are some of the major issues in the village currently? How do you plan on addressing these issues?
DBC:
1. Flood control of two streams that flow thru the village:
a. Egypt Creek and South Branch Egypt Creek (along East Main Street).
b. Develop and implement a plan for retention areas on the creeks that flow into the village to hold back water from flooding the village.
2. Unfair tax structure in the Village of Dryden versus Town of Dryden:
a. Work with the town of Dryden to develop reasonable “cost sharing” with the goal of equal tax rates in the town and village.
3. Empty storefronts, lack of businesses on Main Street:
a. We need a vibrant and prosperous Village Business Area on Main Street.
b. Improve parking areas, make the village center a desirable place to be, where you can walk to the store and the restaurant and visit with friends in the park.
c. Motivate businesses to desire a location in the village.
DC: What vision of the village do you hope to create as a trustee?
DBC: We have different neighborhoods in the village, each with its own priorities. My approach is to seek out and listen to the issues and concerns that people have about their neighborhood and the village as a whole. Then work to develop local policies that improve the quality of life in the Village of Dryden, and create a vibrant community focused on Dryden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.