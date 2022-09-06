The Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has been in default on over $30 million worth of bonds since 2019. The bonds were issued in 2013 to build seven new dormitories at the Dryden campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3). There was approximately a million dollars of bonds due July 1 of each year beginning in 2017, ratcheting up to larger amounts due in 2027.
The Ithaca Times reached out to the TC3 President’s Office as well as to other representatives of the college but as of the time this issue went to press we have received no comment.
Michael Lachman recently told The Ithaca Times that the $200,000 worth of bonds he holds were due on July 1 of this year, but that “…they were in default, [TC3] did not repay the principal. In addition to that, they've been in default for the last three years.” These bonds have an interest rate of 5%, so the Foundation is currently in default on roughly $30,000 worth of interest.
Lachman told the Times that as a result of the default on these bonds he has personally lost $230,000. “I guess what's frustrating to me is that there seems to be no visibility. I've been monitoring the semi-annual reports from the Community College and if you go online you can look into financial statements, and they make no reference to the fact that these bonds are in default,” said Lachman.
He continued saying, “The only thing they reference is that they've failed to meet their debt ratio requirements. I just want to make the community aware of this situation to try to bring some visibility and transparency to what's going on there.”
Lachman said that he has held these bonds for quite some time and that the Foundation was making their interest payments but beginning two years ago they put a stop on them. “I was told it was somehow related to COVID,” he said. However, if payments stopped in 2019, that would be before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States, which was in 2020.
The intent of the bond issue was to raise funds to build the new dormitories. TC3 is part of the State University of New York system and has been trying to expand over the past few years in an attempt to better compete for students with other two-year SUNY schools.
Reportedly, the Community College hasn’t generated sufficient enrollment to make the investment on building the dormitories profitable. According to Lachman, “the revenue stream which is designated to repay these bonds and pay the interest is supposedly generated by the dormitory occupancy levels.”
According to Lachman, “if you look at TC3’s balance sheet they have a bond fund reserve of about $1.5 million dollars that is supposed to be used to make principal and interest payments in the event of a default and they haven't made any payments from their reserve fund.”
Lachman's attorney, Robert Alt, told The Ithaca Times, “when you fall behind on debt there's a reserve fund set up so that you start tapping that to pay interest. It often happens that during tough times you tap the reserve fund, but they’ve never tapped that fund.”
According to TC3 financial reports the college spent $3,942,370 on student housing costs in 2022 and has received a total of $1,421,875 in revenue from student housing in the same year. Overall, reports indicate that so far this year TC3 has lost $3,472,353.
Normally, defaulted assets can be sold with monies going to the holders of the bonds. But according to Alt, his client and other bond holders are stuck in a Catch 22 situation because TC3 is saying that they can't sell the buildings since they’re on Community College land but they also insist that they’re not responsible for the building’s debt either: it’s the Foundation that is responsible.
While Alt claims that TC3 created the Foundation in an attempt to evade responsibility for the bond repayments, that is not the case. The TC3 Foundation was incorporated in 1978. According to the Foundation’s website, TC3 itself cannot legally expand property holdings so the Foundation assumes the role of active owner and manages properties including the TC3 Farm in Dryden, extension centers in Ithaca and Cortland, and apparently, the dormitories. The Foundation reports that since 2001 it has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to students in need.
“When there was a decision made to build this, there was debt raised to fund it. People put up real capital. And we were given data on Tompkins Cortland Community College, we weren't given data based upon some Foundation. We were given data on enrollment and stability and their ability to pay,” said Alt.
He continued, claiming that “during the COVID period, the college received a lump sum of money that could be used to pay off debts and instead they chose to fund other parts of their operations.”
Alt acknowledges that “not every bond has a happy experience. Companies, unions, communities, counties, and states all go through tough times. We understand that, but usually there's accountability. And this is one organization that is not responsive to bond holders and has not been accountable.”
