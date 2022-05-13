Tompkins Cortland Community College announced on May 3 the hiring of Dr. Amy Kremenek as the college’s fifth president in its history. Kremenek’s term will officially begin on June 1.
For the last seven years Kremenek has served as Vice President of Enrollment, Development, and Communications at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. The previous four years she was Vice President of Human Resources and External Relations at Onondaga, part of her nearly 20 years of experience in higher education. She will be taking over for Dr. Orinthia Montague, who left in August of 2021 for the presidential position at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, TN.
Kremenek sat down with the Independent to discuss her thoughts on her selection to the position as well as the future of the college.
Tompkins Independent: Was there anything in particular about the position that stuck out to you?
Amy Kremenek: TC3, I’ve always known it to be a very entrepreneurial organization between the TC3 Farm, the solar array, Coltivare, the athletics facility. So many innovative things that the college has done — resident halls, and how TC3 was one of the first colleges … to have resident halls, certainly in the scale that they do.
I remember, gosh, probably at least a decade ago visiting Tompkins Cortland with my then president to take a look at the athletics facility that was being built on the campus. At the time, OCC was considering something similar, and we toured the athletics facility at TC3, and we were just in awe of what the campus was able to accomplish. Really it was the learning and the collaboration that we got from our colleagues at TC3 to help us build the SRC Arena.
TI: Is this the type of position that you’ve always aspired to attain at some point?
AK: I’ve been in higher ed for almost 20 years, and I’ve been fortunate. I’ve been able to be a part of a number of different areas of a college, whether it’s what I’m doing now in terms of enrollment, fundraising; I worked in marketing and communications. I’ve also overseen human resources and course development, K-12 partnership.
As I think about many of the skills that are needed to become a president — things like creating partnerships and identifying opportunities to work together colleges, businesses, community organizations — creating those synergies that I think are incredibly important, and I think they are even more important at a community college. They say, “Community is in our middle name.” Well, it is. Community Colleges are uniquely structured and designed to meet the needs of the community … I think that that skillset that I feel like I bring to this role of finding opportunities to partner, finding opportunities to connect with other organizations that have similar missions, similar goals in terms of serving students, serving the community, helping Tompkins and Cortland Count[ies] be great places to work, live, and raise families, that’s what I want to be about.
TI: What do you think are going to be the biggest challenges that TC3 will face in the near future?
AK: Community colleges certainly across the northeast and much of the country have had enrollment challenges, and TC3 has had similar types of challenges. So that I think is really a top priority, to really understand what’s happening with enrollment, where are the opportunities for the college to connect with and serve students — provide the access that they need; help them and the people in the community to really understand and learn more about what Tompkins Cortland has to offer to them, whether it’s for transfer programs for students who want to go on to their Bachelor’s degree. TC3 has a long history of that. As well as opportunities for people that want to come to the college and get a two-year degree and go directly to work or a certificate program or a microcredential … I think there’s so many options and opportunities for people in the region that we can connect with. We want to bring people to campus so that they can learn more about our programs and services, and so enrollment will be a big focus for both traditional high school students who are recently graduated as well as for our adults students who might be interested in coming back to school or coming to school for the first time to get the credential that they can take to a career.
TI: Based on your past experience working in the enrollment sector, can you give me an idea of what you think are the reasons why nationwide enrollment has dipped among community colleges?
AK: I think there’s a couple of things happening. I think that there is a — and this is across the northeast — there’s a demographic shift. The number of recent high school graduates is declining across the entire northeast. There are fewer recent high school graduates than there were, say, 10 years ago. That’s occurring across the region. That’s happening everywhere.
The other thing, though, is as we emerge from the pandemic, over the past two years community college enrollment has been hit disproportionately hard with our sector facing the biggest downturn in terms of enrollment … because the people who are attending community colleges are economically challenged in many ways. Most of our students are working either full- or part-time, and many of them may have lost their jobs, particularly in the immediate impact right after the pandemic started because they worked in places like retail and restaurants, things that had shut down when the pandemic occurred.
Certainly remote learning has been a challenge particularly for low-income and economically disadvantaged students who may not have access to technology, who may be sharing a computer among several people in their family. As well as opportunities now in the job market, as jobs are returning, helping individuals to see the benefits of attending college to pursue a career, and create economic self-sufficiency, and good financial health for families is what Tompkins Cortland I’m certain can help people do.
TI: Is there a specific reason why the number of recent high school graduates has dipped as well?
AK: Populations have declined in the northeast. This is a smaller generation. The millennials on one side of it and this general is just smaller. As you look at the high school graduating population across the state, you will see declines in most counties.
TI: What do you think needs to be done to address and improve enrollment at the college?
AK: I think I need to get to campus and see what’s already happening. All colleges I know are looking at their enrollment services — what do we need to do to help students access college in an efficient way, in a way that is really centered on the student and really understanding what their goals are so that we can help make sure that the programs that we are providing, and the services that we are providing, meet their needs.
I would be interested to see what Tompkins Cortland is doing; how is that been effective; are there some areas that we would want to make some adjustments, and those recommendations would come from the campus. Those are things that we need to be looking at.
We also need to look at are there other opportunities for us to connect with local schools — local high schools — local community-based organizations, local employers. Opportunities to help connect people to programs and services that are available right in their community. … I’ll be interested to find more out about how Tompkins Cortland has approached that and how I can be useful in my role as president.
TI: For a while the Biden administration was talking about making community college free, though it was eventually cut from the Build Back Better bill. Do you think the idea of making community college free, if it were to come to fruition, would help with enrollment?
AK: College affordability is an incredibly important topic for students and families. I think every individual, rightly so, is concerned about student loan debt in particular. The beauty of community colleges is that as you look across the spectrum of higher education in terms of the most affordable options, community colleges, without fail, come out as the most affordable for students and families.
Tuition is less than $6,000 per year, which is certainly a great value for the quality of education that you receive at community college. At the same time, it’s important that we look to other expenses for college, not just exclusively tuition. Tuition and fees are certainly a piece of it, but we also know that for students there is a cost for attending college — foregone wages, a place to live, transportation, books. There are so many expenses that students have when they make the choice to attend college, including community college.
I think it’s important for colleges to help students understand the financial aid programs that are available to them, whether it’s financial aid programs available through the federal government — and if free community college comes to fruition I’m certain many students would be interested in that — as well as state-run programs. We have the New York State TAP program, which has helped many, many students over generations to attend and complete college, and I think those are things that we need to absolutely support and prioritize as a state.
The final thing I would mention too is scholarships. Tompkins Cortland Community College has a fantastic foundation, and they have raised money for scholarships for local students to come to college. I think doing things like that — raising money in the community to help local people — is also a very big piece of this pie.
TI: What vision do you have for TC? How do you plan on making that vision a reality?
AK: It’s early to say what the vision would be. I think what I really need to do is just get to campus and engage with the campus community, and I’m very much looking forward to that as well as getting connected in the community. So many people have reached out and offered a hand and introduced themselves, and I am very much looking forward to getting to know the people on campus as well as in the community.
If I look to the vision, here’s what I know about Tompkins Cortland Community College — they have a number of assets, and I’ve talked about the assets that they have in place right now. They have this ethos, this culture, of entrepreneurship, innovation, excellence. All of those things are phenomenal building blocks that we can build a vision [with]. It’s going to be a vision that is a shared vision, and I want to have a conversation with the campus community about what their thoughts are for the vision of the college and how we can best serve the community. I think the important piece of a vision, and in particular a vision for a community college, is that we are connected to the community; we are there to serve the community — to serve the needs of the community — and that will absolutely be foundational to whatever vision we come up with for the future, and then just building on the great history that the college has from the past.
