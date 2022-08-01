Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca.
Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
Earlier that morning Cornell University Police responded to a report of a commercial burglary at the Cornell Golf Course/Moakley House. The Cayuga Heights Police responded to another report of a burglary that morning, this one at the First Congregational Church.
TCSO Deputies located a vehicle matching the description provided by the RaNic employees at 7 Robins Way in the Town of Lansing.
A further investigation at that location led to the identification of three possible suspects. One suspect fled on foot from the residence, another was located hiding inside of a closet and the third was taken into custody without incident. Several stolen items, including a stolen firearm, were recovered.
Dionte K. Henry, age 22 of Ithaca, has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony), Grand Larceny 4th (Class E Felony) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony). Henry was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held at the Tompkins County Jail on $2,500 cash and $5,000 bond.
Sky F. Volckhausen, age 19 of Ithaca, has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony), Grand Larceny 4th (Class E Felony) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony). Volckhausen was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
Joshua W. Payne, age 22 of Ithaca, has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony). Payne was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held at the Tompkins County Jail on $2,500 cash and $5,000 bond.
On Monday of that same week, the TCSO and the New York State Police (NYSP) had responded to multiple reports of commercial burglaries throughout the Town/Village of Lansing and Dryden.
Deputies responded to Autoworks in the Town of Dryden where unknown suspects unlawfully entered the building and stole customer vehicle keys. The suspects used those vehicle keys to steal a vehicle from the lot and leave the scene.
Deputies also responded to Myers Park for a reported burglary. Unknown suspects unlawfully entered the admissions building and stole currency from a cash box. Surveillance equipment captured images of the alleged burglars.
Deputies canvassed the areas of the reported burglaries and were able to recover the vehicle stolen from Autoworks, which was found in the Town of Lansing.
Also on Monday, the NYSP took burglary reports from the All Saints Church, Lake Breeze Ice Cream, and the Aldi construction site, all in the Town/Village of Lansing.
The potential involvement of Henry, Volckhausen and Payne in the other incidents in this burglary spree is being investigated.
Volckhausen was arrested in Washington State on March 23 of this year for the armed robbery on March 4 of the Top Ten Smoke Shop in Cortlandville and was extradited back to New York on April 5th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office reported that Volckhausen was charged with Robbery (1st degree), Burglary (2nd degree), Grand Larceny (3rd degree), and Conspiracy (4th degree). He was held on a $10,000 cash and a $30,000 bond and was due back in Cortlandville Town Court on April 13th. The Ithaca Times has no further information on the disposition of these charges.
Henry was arrested in Cayuga County on January 11 of this year and charged with third-degree assault. The Ithaca Times has no further information on the disposition of this charge.
