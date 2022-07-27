On Thursday July 14, several dozen people gathered at the United Methodist Church in Dryden to learn about a quilt top mystery.
The unfinished quilt in question is inscribed with more than fifty signatures alongside dates and town names. The listed dates range from 1846 to 1849, and most of the signees hailed from Dryden or lived elsewhere in Tompkins County.
But why was the autographed quilt top created? Anita Loscalzo, the former curator of the New England Quilt Museum in Lowell, MA, set out to answer this question a few years ago and presented her findings at the July 14 event.
She first became interested in this particular quilt top when a friend displayed it at a quilting club meeting. The friend later gifted the top to Loscalzo.
The inclusion of names, dates and towns makes this quilt top a fascinating historical record, providing a glimpse into social relations at the time, according to Loscalzo.
“It was like, how could you not look into its origins?” Loscalzo said.
After extensive research, Loscalzo couldn’t definitively solve the mystery, though she did piece together a wealth of information about the quilt top itself by examining its stitching, fabrics and pattern.
The quilt top is a mix of colors—including brown, Turkey red and Prussian blue—and patterns like ombre and gingham. By analyzing the handwriting on the squares, Loscalzo concluded that the signatures were likely inscribed by two separate recorders, not the specific people named.
In addition to studying the history of Dryden and surrounding areas in the mid-1800s, Loscalzo also sifted through resources such as census data, marriage records and newspaper articles to gather information about the people named on the quilt top.
According to Loscalzo, the most plausible explanation for the creation of the top is the Temperance Movement, with a signed square created as people took an alcohol abstinence pledge. This would explain why a handful of people are named more than once on the quilt top.
“There were a wide range of age groups on [the quilt top]. There were males and females. And people were from three different religious affiliations. So that points us a bit more towards temperance,” Loscalzo explained.
Women, men and children all had a vested interest in the Temperance Movement, and the movement often united people from various faiths as well. The dates listed on the top also align with temperance activity in the area; however, without conclusive evidence tying the unique bedcover to a specific temperance group, Loscalzo said the mystery can’t be fully resolved.
The other two, less likely, theories are that the top could have had ties to the Abolitionist Movement or the Second Great Awakening. For either of these theories to hold true, the quilt top likely would have had a less diverse group of names listed in terms of gender, age and religious denominations, according to Loscalzo.
When asked about the historical importance of this quilt and quilts more generally, Loscalzo explained that they serve as a form of material history.
“It shows what types of clothing people were wearing, based on the textiles that are found in it. In case of this one, possibly what was going on politically in the area,” Loscalzo explained.
Loscalzo has decided to donate the quilt to the Dryden Town Historical Society, where it will stay permanently. She hopes residents will get involved in identifying descendants of the individuals named on the quilt.
There’s already been some progress on this front; the Scutt family identified Socrates Scutt— who was a Dryden resident, farmer and “signed” the quilt in 1848—as one of their distant relatives.
Julia Nagel is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's summer fellowship at the Ithaca Times.
