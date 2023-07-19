On Wednesday, July 5, Governor Kathy Hochul announced an award of $516 million to fund 216 bridge and culvert repair projects in 141 municipalities, including a total of about $9.661 million for six bridges in Tompkins County.
The award will give $2.238 million to the City of Ithaca for the replacement of the North Cayuga Street bridge over Fall Creek, $2.342 million to the Town of Ithaca for the replacement of the Town Line Road bridge over Lick Brook, $1.089 million to the City of Ithaca for the replacement of the East State Street culvert, $1.178 million to Tompkins County for the replacement of the Midline Road culvert carrying the tributary to Six Mile Creek, $1.5 million to the Town of Ulysses for the replacement of the Curry Road culvert carrying the tributary to Trumansburg Creek and $1.314 million to the Village of Dryden for the replacement of the Lee Road culvert carrying the tributary to Egypt Creek, Tompkins County.
The BRIDGE NY initiative was first established in 2016. The initiative provides assistance to local governments across the state by helping them make their culverts and bridges sturdier, thus allowing for better infrastructure and combating the effects of climate change. The most recent BRIDGE NY awards were selected as part of the New York State Department of Transportation’s capital planning process based on input from Regional and Metropolitan Planning Organizations.
David Miller, president of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, said he had regularly gone to Advocacy Day in order to convince the state government to invest in New York infrastructure. He said he was glad that Hochul and the state recognized the state's bridges' need for maintenance.
"Our bridge system is failing, and it's nice that they recognize this," Miller said.
Climate change was a factor that necessitated funding for bridge maintenance. According to Miller, not only can ice make it unsafe to drive on bridges, but a bridge repeatedly freezing and thawing will cause it to quickly wear down, and those cycles are becoming more frequent as a result of climate change.
"It used to be years ago, that once it got cold in the winter, it pretty much stayed cold most of the winter," Miller said, "and now, we're getting cold and then warm, and then cold and then warm, and then cold and then warm, and this cold and warm from freeze and thaw cycles escalate the deterioration."
Miller stressed the importance of preventative maintenance, saying that it helps save taxpayer money in the long term.
"If we do preventative measures on these projects and get them before they completely fail, it's a lot cheaper to repair a bridge than it is to replace a bridge," Miller said, "so we're trying to help our infrastructure last longer and keep it more sustainable."
Miller said that there was a possibility that some bridges needed funds for repairs or replacements but did not get it this time, and expressed his desire that those bridges get help on the next round of funding. He noted that having resources available was crucial to maintaining bridges.
"It's all about the money, if you have the money, you can fix it, if you don't have the money, you can't," Miller said. "It's pretty much nuts and bolts there."
